Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020 | Last Update : 03:07 AM IST

India, All India

Kerala challenges CAA in SC, says ‘basic structure’ violated

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 15, 2020, 1:15 am IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2020, 1:15 am IST

It also challenged the Passport (Entry to India) Amendment Rules 2016 and Foreigners (Amendment) Order 2016 being unconstitutional.

Pinarayi Vijayan
 Pinarayi Vijayan

New Delhi: The Kerala government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, describing it as a “colou-rable legislation” violative of the basic structure principle of secularism in the Constitution.

Kerala, which has beco-me the first state to challenge the CAA in court, has sought a declaration that the CAA is ultra vires of the Constitution, being violative of Article 14 (equality for before the law), Article 21 (right to life) and Article 25 (right to freedom of religion) as well as violative of the basic structure.

Besides challenging the constitutional validity of the CAA, Kerala has also challenged the amendment to the Passport (Entry to India) Amendment Rules 2015 and Foreigners (Amend-ment) Order 2015, contending that they too are in the teeth of Article 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution. It also challenged the Passport (Entry to India) Amendment Rules 2016 and Foreigners (Amendment) Order 2016 being unconstitutional.

Kerala has joined more than 60 petitioners who are already before the court challenging the CAA and the 2015 and 2016 amendments to the Passport (Entry to India) Amendment Rules, and Foreigners (Amendment) Order.

The CAA and amendments to the Passport (Entry to India) Amend-ment Rules and Foreig-ners (Amendment) Order, Kerala has contended, is a “colourable legislation” and the grant of citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Christians, Budd-hists and Jains facing persecution in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh is not founded on any rationale principle justifying special treatment.

“There is no rationale in not extending the rights conferred to a class of minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangla-desh to religious minorities belonging to... Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan”, says the petition by the Kerala government.

Saying the classification of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh was without any rationale or any standard principles, Kerala has claimed that the entire exercise was manifestly arbitrary and violates Article 14 of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court had on December 18 sought the response of the Centre on a batch of petitions that challenged the constitutional validity of the CAA that provides for the grant of Indian citizenship to illegal migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian faiths, barring only Muslims.

The court will hold a further hearing on January 22, when it would also consider the plea for a stay on the citizenship law, which was described by the petitioner as contrary to the provisions of the Constitution.

The Centre has opposed any stay on the controversial law contending the statute under challenge cannot be stalled as there was an assumption of constitutionality in favour of the statute passed by Parliament.

Broadly, the petitioners opposed to the CAA have contended that it was contrary to secularism, which is a part of the Preamble of the Constitution, violative of fundamental rights guaranteeing equality before the law (Article 14), prohibition of discrimination on the grounds of religion, caste, language, colour (Article 15) and the right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Tags: citizenship (amendment) act, pinarayi vijayan

Latest From India

Rajiv Gandhi (Photo: AP/File)

SC unhappy with CBI report on ‘larger conspiracy’

Jagdeep Dhankhar

Arjuna’s arrows were fitted with nukes: Dhankar

The plains and upper reaches of Kashmir Valley and also PoK received heavy snowfall on Sunday and Monday paralysing life in many parts of the Himalayan region.

Avalanches kill 67 in J&K, PoK

Pragya Singh Thakur

Pragya gets suspicious letter, cops probing case

MOST POPULAR

1

Forget the iPhone 12; this 2020 iPhone is way more exciting

2

New Apple iPhone 12 teased with ‘Real Full-Screen’

3

New iPhone design exposed which spells more bad news for Apple

4

Twitter lays waste to Sony PS5 new logo and the tweets are hilarious

5

First look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and we absolutely love it

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham