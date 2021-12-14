Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021 | Last Update : 12:28 PM IST

  India   All India  14 Dec 2021  Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Poonch
India, All India

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Poonch

PTI
Published : Dec 14, 2021, 10:54 am IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2021, 10:54 am IST

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Surankote area after inputs were received about the presence of terrorists

The operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the forces. (Representational image: PTI file)
 The operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the forces. (Representational image: PTI file)

Jammu: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Surankote area of Poonch after inputs were received about the presence of terrorists there, they said.

 

The operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the forces, who retaliated, killing one of the ultras, the officials said.

The gunbattle was going on at the time of filing the report and further details are awaited.

An Army official said the body of the slain terrorist is yet to be retrieved from the encounter site.

Tags: encounter with security forces, terrorist killed
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

PM Modi chairs meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states in Varanasi

Subramanian Swamy (PTI file image)

Neither PM nor finance minister know economics: Subramanian Swamy

A health worker discards a needle after administering a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a government hospital amid fear of spread of 'Omicron variant' in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

India records 5,784 fresh cases, recovery rate highest since March 2020

Medical workers checks medicine and other essential items inside a Covid-19 coronavirus ward of a Civil hospital in Ahmedabad. (SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)

Gujarat acknowledges more COVID-19 deaths than official tally

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham