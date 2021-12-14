Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021 | Last Update : 05:11 PM IST

  India   All India  14 Dec 2021  Serum Institute plans to launch Novavax shot for children in six months
India, All India

Serum Institute plans to launch Novavax shot for children in six months

REUTERS
Published : Dec 14, 2021, 1:48 pm IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2021, 1:51 pm IST

The Novavax shot has shown good results in trials in children aged three and older, said Adar Poonawalla

Apart from the Novavax vaccine that it has already exported to countries such as Indonesia, SII also makes the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Sputnik shots. (Representational image: AP)
 Apart from the Novavax vaccine that it has already exported to countries such as Indonesia, SII also makes the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Sputnik shots. (Representational image: AP)

New Delhi: The Serum Institute of India (SII) plans to launch the Novavax (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine for children in the country in six months, its CEO said on Tuesday, adding global vaccine supplies were outstripping the absorption capacity of many countries.

The Novavaxshot, which the world's largest producer of vaccines calls Covovax, has shown good results in trials in children aged three and older, Adar Poonawalla told a virtual conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

 

"Our vaccine will be launched in six months," he said. "It is under trial and has shown excellent data all the way down to the age group of 3."

Apart from the Novavax vaccine that it has already exported to countries such as Indonesia, SII also makes the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Sputnik shots.

SII's monthly output of the AstraZeneca vaccine has nearly quadrupled since April to 250 million doses, and it has announced plans to temporarily halve that production due to weak demand. read more

Poonawalla said current global vaccine supply was far bigger than what many countries could consume despite them inoculating only a fraction of their population, mainly due to infrastructure shortages. read more

 

"Globally, including in India, the supply has outmatched the demand," he said. "Certain countries have only vaccinated to the tune of 10% or 15% of the population, they really need to go to 60-70%."

Tags: serum institute of india (sii), novavax
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at K R Market, amid possible threat for spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI/File)

NTAGI analyzes data of Covid infections in India to decide on booster dose

The board also announced setting up of an expert committee to strengthen and review its question paper setting process. (Photo: PTI)

Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

So far, 74 travellers have been sent from the airport to the hospital, where a special ward has been set up for isolating and treating suspected cases of Omicron. (PTI Photo)

4 more Omicron cases detected in Delhi: City health minister

G Kishan Reddy holds meeting with tourism secretaries (ANI)

G Kishan Reddy holds meeting with tourism secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham