NTAGI analyzes data of Covid infections in India to decide on booster dose

During its last meeting, the NTAGI had made no final recommendation on additional COVID-19 vaccine doses

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at K R Market, amid possible threat for spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI/File)
 A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at K R Market, amid possible threat for spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: To make a decision regarding a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is analyzing data of COVID-19 breakthrough infections in India, said sources on Tuesday.

As per the sources, "NTAGI is analyzing data of COVID-19 breakthrough infections in India, to look at the vaccine effectiveness and take a decision regarding additional and booster dose."

 

During its last meeting, the NTAGI had made no final recommendation on additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and vaccines for children. However, both the issues were discussed in the meeting and the booster dose was not on the agenda of today's meeting.

