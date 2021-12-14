NTAGI analyzes data of Covid infections in India to decide on booster dose

During its last meeting, the NTAGI had made no final recommendation on additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
New Delhi: To make a decision regarding a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is analyzing data of COVID-19 breakthrough infections in India, said sources on Tuesday.
As per the sources, "NTAGI is analyzing data of COVID-19 breakthrough infections in India, to look at the vaccine effectiveness and take a decision regarding additional and booster dose."
During its last meeting, the NTAGI had made no final recommendation on additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and vaccines for children. However, both the issues were discussed in the meeting and the booster dose was not on the agenda of today's meeting.