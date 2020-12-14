Monday, Dec 14, 2020 | Last Update : 07:10 PM IST

  India   All India  14 Dec 2020  Farmers' stir: Several Delhi border points closed, police ask motorists to take alternative routes
Farmers' stir: Several Delhi border points closed, police ask motorists to take alternative routes

PTI
Published : Dec 14, 2020, 2:33 pm IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2020, 2:33 pm IST

Farmer leaders are observing day-long hunger strike against the Centre's new farm laws today

A group of protesting farmers march towards the residence of ruling Bhartiya Janata Party leader Mahesh Sharma to hand over a list of their demands during a protest against new farm in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Indian farmers filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Friday seeking the quashing of three new laws on agricultural reform which they say will drive down crop prices, as they continued their two-week blockade of highways connecting to the Indian capital. (AP)
New Delhi: Several borders of the national capital remained closed on Monday due to the ongoing protest by farmers against the Centre's new agri laws.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform people about road closures and advised them to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

 

Farmers from different states have been camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) border points for over two weeks to demand repeal of the farm laws enacted in September.

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi & Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Pl avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road, NH-44."

"Gazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara & Bhopra borders," it tweeted.

 

On Monday, farmer leaders observed day-long hunger strike against the Centre's new farm laws.

