'Won't break fast until Disha Bill implemented nationwide': DCW writes to PM Modi

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that she will not break her fast until Andhra Pradesh's 'Disha' law is enacted throughout the country.

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday passed the Disha Bill, 2019 which provides for awarding death sentence for the offences of rape and gang-rape and expediting trials of such cases within 21 days.

Appealing for a similar law, Maliwal said: "I fervently appeal to you to immediately enact the Disha Bill for the entire country. I have lost more than 8 kg in these 12 days and am in immense physical pain but I assure you that I will continue this indefinite fast until 'Disha' law is enacted in the country."

She also said that parliamentarians wasted crucial time during the Winter Session by not taking any constructive decisions to ensure the safety of women and girls.

"If the Andhra government can take this historic decision, why can't the Central government show the same urgency and concern," Maliwal asked Prime Minister Modi.

Swati Maliwal has been on a hunger strike for 12 days and is protesting against rape incidents in the country.

She said: "I am deeply saddened to note that despite this gravely alarming situation and demands from across the country including my indefinite fast, there has been hardly any response from you to these appeals. It appears as if you have consciously chosen to ignore the cries and prayers of the country's daughters and sisters."