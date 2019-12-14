Saturday, Dec 14, 2019 | Last Update : 07:41 PM IST

India, All India

'Rahul Jinnah more appropriate,' says BJP; 'Savarkar nation's idol,' Sena joins

PTI
Published : Dec 14, 2019, 7:36 pm IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2019, 7:36 pm IST

Veer Savarkar is revered as Hindutva icon for BJP but is accused by its rivals of tendering apologies to British government.

Targeting Gandhi, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said, 'The more appropriate name for you Rahul Gandhi is RAHUL JINNAH. Your Muslim appeasement politics and mindset makes you a worthy legatee of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, not Savarkar.' (Photo : PTI)
 Targeting Gandhi, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said, 'The more appropriate name for you Rahul Gandhi is RAHUL JINNAH. Your Muslim appeasement politics and mindset makes you a worthy legatee of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, not Savarkar.' (Photo : PTI)

New Delhi: Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi for his Savarkar jibe at the BJP, the ruling party on Saturday said a 'more appropriate' name for the Congress leader is 'Rahul Jinnah' as his 'Muslim appeasement' politics makes him a worthy legatee of Pakistan's founder.

Addressing the Congress' mega 'Bharat Bachao Rally' at Ramlila grounds here, Gandhi had rejected the BJP's demand for an apology for his 'rape in India' barb at the Modi government, saying his name was Rahul Gandhi not Rahul Savarkar, and that he will never apologise for speaking the truth. 

Veer Savarkar is revered as Hindutva icon for the BJP but is accused by its rivals of tendering apologies to the British government to secure released from jail when India was under the colonial rule.

Targeting Gandhi, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said, "The more appropriate name for you Rahul Gandhi is RAHUL JINNAH. Your Muslim appeasement politics and mindset makes you a worthy legatee of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, not Savarkar."

Another party spokesperson Sambit Patra said Rahul Gandhi can never be 'Rahul Savarkar' as Savarkar stood for "patriotism, bravery and sacrifice" while the Congress leader is somebody who spoke what Pakistan said on issues like the citizenship bill, Article 370 and surgical strikes among others.

Amit Malviya, the BJP IT cell head, tweeted sarcastically that the former Congress president was right that he can never be Rahul Savarkar.  

"For once Rahul Gandhi is right. He can never be 'Rahul Savarkar'. Veer Savarkar is a national icon, who has had a civilisational impact on India's polity and will continue to be revered for generations to come.  5 generation of Nehru-Gandhi family can't measure up to his legacy," he said.

The Shiv Sena also reacted sharply to Rahul Gandhi's jibe `My name is not Rahul Savarkar', saying that there could not be any 'compromise' about reverence for the Hindutva ideologue.

"Veer Savarkar is an idol of whole country and not just Maharashtra. The name Savarkar denotes pride about nation and self. Like Nehru and Gandhi, Savarkar too sacrificed his life for the country. Every such idol must be revered. There is no compromise on this," Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted.

Read | 'My name is not Rahul Savarkar, will never apologise,' says Rahul Gandhi

Addressing the Congress' mega "Bharat Bachao Rally" in Delhi earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi rejected the BJP's demand for apology for his "rape in India" barb, and added that his name was Rahul Gandhi, not "Rahul Savarkar" and he will never apologise for speaking the truth. The Congress is part of the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra.

Tags: bharat bachao, rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi, swatantra veer savarkar, mohammad ali jinnah, shiv sena
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'Rahul Gandhi and Hemant Soren say why is Kashmir issue important in Jharkhand elections?... The youth of this state are securing the borders of this country. But, Rahul Gandhi does not know history as he has Italian sunglasses in front of his eyes,' Amit Shah said. (Photo: twitter | @BJP4India)

'Cong got stomach ache after amended Citizenship Act, fanning violence': Amit Shah

The 82-year-old Abdullah, who became the first chief minister against whom the stringent public safety law was invoked, has a heart pacemaker implanted and had undergone a kidney transplant a few years ago. (Photo: File | ANI)

Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah's detention extended by 3 months

Appealing for a similar law, Maliwal said: 'I fervently appeal to you to immediately enact the Disha Bill for the entire country. I have lost more than 8 kg in these 12 days and am in immense physical pain but I assure you that I will continue this indefinite fast until 'Disha' law is enacted in the country.' (Photo: ANI)

'Won't break fast until Disha Bill implemented nationwide': DCW writes to PM Modi

Scores of students from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 on Saturday in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Jamia announces vacation till Jan 5, cancels exam amid anti-Citizenship protests

MOST POPULAR

1

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

2

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

3

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

4

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

5

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham