PM interacts with IAF personnel in Kanpur, says India is proud of their service

He was in the Uttar Pradesh city to chair the first meeting of the National Ganga Council.

'Interacted with IAF pilots and other IAF personnel in Kanpur. India is proud of their outstanding service,' PM tweeted. (Photo: Twitter |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with Indian Air Force personnel in Kanpur and said the nation is proud of their services.

He was in the Uttar Pradesh city to chair the first meeting of the National Ganga Council.

"Interacted with IAF pilots and other IAF personnel in Kanpur. India is proud of their outstanding service," he tweeted.

He also shared a group photograph with IAF personnel taken at the Air Force Station, Kanpur.