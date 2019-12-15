'Filed PIL against CAA, AIMIM will fight at every possible forum': Owaisi

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, Owaisi had said he was called Mahatma after he tore the discriminatory citizenship card in South Africa.

'I have filed a PIL before the SC challenging the #CAA @aimim_national will fight this battle to preserve a plural, secular constitutional democracy in Bharat. This fight will be before every possible forum & using every constitutional tool available to us,' Owaisi tweeted. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said he has filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Supreme Court, challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act.

''I have filed a PIL before the SC challenging the #CAA @aimim_national will fight this battle to preserve a plural, secular constitutional democracy in Bharat. This fight will be before every possible forum & using every constitutional tool available to us," he tweeted.

Owaisi had on Monday last attacked the Union government in the Lok Sabha over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying it was aimed at making Muslims 'stateless' and would lead to another partition.

The Hyderabad MP had then torn the copy of the bill to highlight his protest, inviting sharp reactions from the treasury benches, which described his act an "insult" to Parliament.

The Act is an insult to India's freedom-fighters, Owaisi had said, accusing the BJP-led government of working to marginalise Muslims in the country.