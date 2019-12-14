Saturday, Dec 14, 2019 | Last Update : 07:37 AM IST

India, All India

Congress, BJP fear hung House, eye AJSU aid

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Dec 14, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated : Dec 14, 2019, 5:44 am IST

Jharkhand has a 81-member Assembly and 42 is the halfway mark needed to form government.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath waves at supporters during an election rally in Giridih district on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 UP CM Yogi Adityanath waves at supporters during an election rally in Giridih district on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Ranchi: Even before the final two rounds of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly elections are over, the cobweb of coalition politics have started moving here with permutations and combinations being worked out by both the ruling BJP and Oppos-ition JMM-Congress.

While the final arithmetic would take shape only on the result day on December 23, speculation is rife on possible scenarios in case of a hung Assembly.

Jharkhand has a 81-member Assembly and 42 is the halfway mark needed to form government.

The one party which both the BJP and Congress, which is in alliance with the JMM, are hopeful of bailing them out is the Sudesh Mahato-led All Jhark-hand Students Union, which is a former ally of the BJP, but fought independently in these polls.

While local BJP leaders hope that in case the party falls short of the majority mark, the AJSU would help prop up an NDA government, the Congress-JMM coalition has also kept open its options to rope in the regional party in case it is a wee bit short of the magic number.

However, the AJSU is playing its cards close to its chest. Officially, Mr Mahato told this newspaper that any option can be explored only after the actual results are out.

Sources in his party though feel that Mr Mahato was unlikely to support a BJP government led by current chief minister Raghu-bar Das and would, this time, go for the kill seeking to become the CM himself with any party’s support, if he got the correct numbers. The AJSU has fielded candidates in 53 of the 81 Assembly seats in the state.

In the Congress camp too, leaders feel that the AJSU option can be explored if the alliance came close and fell short of a few seats.

“The problem in this case would only be the fact that JMM chief and former chief minister Hemant Soren and Sudesh Mahato are both tribal leaders and might not want to share space and the vote bank,” a senior leader of the Jha-rkhand Congress stated.
 
 “Our first choice would be the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha led by Babulal Marandi. But nothing can be ruled out post results,” he continued.

There is also a deep distrust between the Congress and the JMM with a section of the Congress state leadership apprehensive that the regional party might take help from the BJP to form the government if the BJP agreed to make Mr Soren, the chief minister.

“Though this is a remote possibility, nothing can be ruled out, as according to our calculations, AJSU would not be able to get as many numbers required to become the kingmaker. In such a scenario, the BJP might turn to JMM to keep the Congress out of power,” said a Congress leader, who was spearheading the alliance campaign in the Santhal belt which goes to polls on December 16.

It might be remembered that the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition has already announced Mr Soren as its chief ministerial candidate.

In the end though, a Maharashtra style coalition of all parties, just to keep the BJP out, can also not be ruled out, sources said.

Tags: jharkhand assembly elections

Latest From India

Ulfa Chief Paresh Baruah. (Photo: PTI/File)

Ulfa chief Baruah appeals for calm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid at Male airport. (Photo:ANI/File)

India, Maldives review bilateral ties

The victim in her statement to the police, said that the accused also threatened to release the video of the act on the internet if she refused their demands.

College girl gangraped in Patna

The court said this on two petition filed by Rehana Fathima, Bindu Ammini and others, seeking police protection for entering the temple, which is open to the pilgrims only for a shorter duration during a year.

Larger bench order in Sabarimala case not last word: SC

MOST POPULAR

1

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

2

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

3

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

4

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

5

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham