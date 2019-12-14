Bangladesh protests diplomat convoy attack in Guwahati

It is learnt that one of the escort vehicles in his convoy was blocked by the protesters while the envoy vehicle was not touched.

New Delhi: The Bangladesh Foreign Office on Thursday summoned Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das to protest against the attack on the convoy of its diplomat by anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Bill protesters in Guwahati and vandalisation of Chancery signposts while asking India to increase the security of its diplomats and missions in the Northeast.

Anti-CAB protesters on Wednesday night attacked Bangladesh assistant high commissioner Tanvir Mansur’s convoy while he was on way to his residence from Guwahati airport. Sources said that both Assam chief minister Sarbanand Sonowal and Mr Mansur were stranded at the airport for several hours before the police escorts took them out. It is learnt that one of the escort vehicles in his convoy was blocked by the protesters while the envoy vehicle was not touched.

Besides, on Thursday a crowd pulled down two signposts of the Bangla-desh mission in Guwahati just few metres away from the Chancery building. The Indian government has increased the security of Bangladeshi diplomats and the Consulate in Guwahati.

However, while registering protest against such act of vandalism, acting foreign secretary of Bangladesh, Kamrul Ahsan, told Ms Ganguly that he hoped that “the attack on the convoy of the Assistant High Commissioner and vandalisation of the signposts is a one-off incident” and “will not affect the excellent bilateral relations that Bangladesh and India enjoy.”

In a statement issued to Bangladeshi media, Bangladesh foreign ministry said Mr Ahsan “protested about the attack on the convoy of the (Bangladesh) Assist-ant High Commissioner and vandalisation of the signposts (of the Bangla-desh Chancery in Guwahati) and requested for protection of personnel and property of the mission by the host government.”

The statement further added that Ms Ganguly assured Mr Ahsan that Indian authorities are being immediately alerted to enhance security of Bangladesh Chancery and its assistant high commissioner’s residence in Guwahati.”

“The appropriate Indian authorities have already taken enhanced security measures to protect the Assistant High Commission premise, its personnel and members of their families,” the statement quoted her as saying.

Apart from its main High Commission in New Delhi, Bangladesh has missions in Mumbai and Kolkatta headed by Deptuy High Commissioners and missions in Agartala and Guwahati headed by Assistant High Commisioners.