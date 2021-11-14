Sunday, Nov 14, 2021 | Last Update : 11:34 AM IST

  India   All India  14 Nov 2021  India records 11,271 new Covid-19 infections, 285 deaths
India records 11,271 new Covid-19 infections, 285 deaths

PTI
Published : Nov 14, 2021, 10:23 am IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2021, 10:23 am IST

The daily rise in new COVID infections has been below 20,000 for 37 straight days and less than 50,000 daily for 140 consecutive days

A health worker takes a nasal swab samples of a passenger to test for COVID-19, at a bus stand in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (AP/Ajit Solanki)
 A health worker takes a nasal swab samples of a passenger to test for COVID-19, at a bus stand in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (AP/Ajit Solanki)

New Delhi: With 11,271 people testing positive for new Covid-19 on Saturday, India's total tally of its cases rose to 3,44,37,307, while the active cases came down to 1,35,918, the lowest in 522 days (17 months), according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll increased to 4,63,530 with 285 fatalities in last 24 hours, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The daily rise in new COVID infections has been below 20,000 for 37 straight days and less than 50,000 daily for 140 consecutive days now.

Active cases now comprise 0.39 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020.

The average recovery rate for the country stands currently at 98.26 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 390 cases has been recorded in the active COVID cases in last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded to be 0.90 per cent --less than two per cent in last 41 days.

Weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 1.01 per cent, which has been below 2 per cent for the last 51 days, according to the health ministry.

 

The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 3,38,37,859, while the fatality rate stood at 1.35 per cent.

The number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 112.01 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

