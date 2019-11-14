Thursday, Nov 14, 2019 | Last Update : 03:41 PM IST

India, All India

'Shah experienced in breaking governments': Sibal slams President's rule in Maharashtra

ANI
Published : Nov 14, 2019, 3:18 pm IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2019, 3:18 pm IST

Sibal further pointed out differentiation in time limit given to BJP, Sena and NCP to stake claim.

'I do not have an experience like Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has enormous experience of breaking the governments. We have seen in Goa and Karnataka how they toppled the governments,' Sibal said while clarifying why Congress has been alleging that President's rule in Maharashtra was imposed for horse-trading. (Photo: FIle)
 'I do not have an experience like Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has enormous experience of breaking the governments. We have seen in Goa and Karnataka how they toppled the governments,' Sibal said while clarifying why Congress has been alleging that President's rule in Maharashtra was imposed for horse-trading. (Photo: FIle)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday slammed the Centre for the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra.

"I do not have an experience like Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has enormous experience of breaking the governments. We have seen in Goa and Karnataka how they toppled the governments," Sibal told ANI while clarifying why Congress has been alleging that President's rule in Maharashtra was imposed for horse-trading.

"We are not experts in this, it is Amit Shah who knows how and where to keep MLAs, which hotel needs to be booked. We express our concern because we have seen their conduct in the past," he said.

Sibal further pointed out the differentiation in the time limit given to BJP, and Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"Maharashtra Governor gave the BJP two weeks time to form the government. He should have told BJP to prove the majority in four days. But he made us wait for so long to impose the President's rule and gave just 14-18 hours is incorrect," the Congress leader said.

Responding to the Supreme Court's decision which allows 17 disqualified MLAs to contest Karnataka by-polls, he said: "After the apex court's judgement, it does not mean horsetrading was not there. They should contest elections and citizens should decide what is wrong and right."

He said if the Karnatka leaders are joining the BJP then there must be "some reason" behind it.

Tags: maharashtra assembly, kapil sibal, bjp, shiv sena, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The BJP and Shiv Sena, which fought the October 21 state polls in alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly. (Photo: File)

Shiv Sena wonders if PM Modi was kept in loop about seat-sharing in Maha

Sonia Gandhi should become full- fledged President of the Congress to end uncertainty over the leadership issue, senior party leader M Veerappa Moily said on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Sonia shouldn’t be left in uncertain situation, must become President: Veerappa Moily

In what is seen as an indication that most of the disqualified legislators who joined BJP on Thursday will be party's candidates for December 5 bypolls, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa called them as

I'm CM because of your sacrifice: Yediyurappa to K'taka Congress-JDS rebel MLAs

Jyoti's main role would be to update the Government of Seychelles officials on the defence and military act. (Photo: File)

Lt Col Sharma appointed as Army's 1st female JAG officer deployed on foreign mission

MOST POPULAR

1

Lt Col Sharma appointed as Army's 1st female JAG officer deployed on foreign mission

2

Top 5 gaming phones that will seriously up your game

3

Forget Galaxy Note 10; this is the flagship you need to purchase

4

Groundbreaking app puts you in the pilot seat of world’s best spacecrafts

5

Ditch Chrome, Firefox for this 8 million strong privacy-focused web browser

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham