Thursday, Nov 14, 2019 | Last Update : 04:37 AM IST

India, All India

Rajnath Singh to review security in Arunachal Pradesh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 14, 2019, 3:09 am IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2019, 4:25 am IST

The area has been in news due to transgressions from the Chinese army. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh
 Defence minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit from Thursday to the sensitive border state in north-east, the Arunachal Pradesh.

He will review the preparedness of security along the border with China. He will be in Tawang on Thursday where he is expected to visit the Tawang Monastery. It is the largest monastery in India and second-largest in the world after the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet. Defence minister will lay a wreath on the Tawang War Memorial which is dedicated to the war heroes from Indian Army of Sino-India war that took place in the year 1962.

Mr Singh will visit the Indian Army post in Bum La area on Friday. This is for the first time that Mr Singh will be visiting the line of actual control (LAC) as a defence minister.

Bum La is the last Indian Army post at the India-China border at an altitude of 15,700 feet above sea level.

He will also inaugurate an important river bridge in the area. This is also Mr Singh's maiden visit to Arunachal Pradesh as a defence minister.

The area has been in news due to transgressions from the Chinese army. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet.

The state shares a 1,126 kilometres border with China and 520 kilometres border with Myanmar.

Tags: rajnath singh, indian army

Latest From India

Superstitions like witchcraft continue to rule the roost in Odisha with another case of sorcery reportedly claiming life of a person in Mohana block of Gajapati district. (Photo: File/Representational)

Man ‘beheaded’ by neighbours

Odisha police on Wednesday arrested a person for allegedly working as a doctor at Nuagaon Primary Health Centre in Sundargarh district for three years by furnishing forged documents. (Representational image)

Fake doctor of 3 years held in Odisha

The CBI on Wednesday informed the Delhi high court that the Central probe agency would soon file a comprehensive chargesheet in the multi-crore AgustaWestland helicopter deal case. (Photo: File)

CBI will file charges in VVIP copter case soon

With the Supreme Court set to pronounce its judgment in the review petition filed by the tanthri of Sabarimala and others seeking a review of the September 28, 2018 historic judgment allowing entry of women of menstruating age to the hill temple on Thursday, the state government is awaiting the verdict with great anticipation.

Kerala prepares for Sabarimala verdict

MOST POPULAR

1

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

2

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

3

Ways technology can help you lose weight fast

4

Devendra Fadnavis updates Twitter bio, refers to self as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'

5

8 best smartphones under Rs 8,000

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham