Rajnath Singh to review security in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit from Thursday to the sensitive border state in north-east, the Arunachal Pradesh.

He will review the preparedness of security along the border with China. He will be in Tawang on Thursday where he is expected to visit the Tawang Monastery. It is the largest monastery in India and second-largest in the world after the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet. Defence minister will lay a wreath on the Tawang War Memorial which is dedicated to the war heroes from Indian Army of Sino-India war that took place in the year 1962.

Mr Singh will visit the Indian Army post in Bum La area on Friday. This is for the first time that Mr Singh will be visiting the line of actual control (LAC) as a defence minister.

Bum La is the last Indian Army post at the India-China border at an altitude of 15,700 feet above sea level.

He will also inaugurate an important river bridge in the area. This is also Mr Singh's maiden visit to Arunachal Pradesh as a defence minister.

The area has been in news due to transgressions from the Chinese army. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet.

The state shares a 1,126 kilometres border with China and 520 kilometres border with Myanmar.