Thursday, Nov 14, 2019 | Last Update : 04:38 AM IST

India, All India

‘Miracle’ tree pits villagers against cops, 11 hurt in MP

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Nov 14, 2019, 3:54 am IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2019, 3:54 am IST

No less than 10 lakh people have visited the village so far to worship the tree, the police said.

Hundreds of people throng Nayagaon village to worship the ‘miracle’ tree.
 Hundreds of people throng Nayagaon village to worship the ‘miracle’ tree.

Bhopal: A core area in Satpura Tiger Reserve in MP’s Hosangabad district on Wednesday turned into a battlefield when a swelling crowd grew restless to touch a “miracle healer tree”— a ‘Mahua’ tree — believed to be curing sick people, and attacked the police deployed in the area. Eleven cops were injured in the scuffle.

Hundreds of people drawn from various parts of MP thronged the forested village of Nayagaon to worship the “miracle” tree, leading to a stampede-like situation there.

They turned violent when the police tried to push them away to control the situation. The irate mob then pelted stones at the police, injuries 11 personnel.

“Eleven policemen were injured in the incident,” Hosangabad district additional SP Ghanashyam Malavya told this newspaper.

According to him, the tree has been attracting people from within MP and outside for the last three months after “rumours” that it has power to heal even terminally ill spread like wildfire in the area.

No less than 10 lakh people have visited the village so far to worship the tree, the police said.

The reserves sub-divisional officer said people were seen carrying the infirm and old pati-ents with IV drips tied to them to the tree with the hope of getting them cured.

“A woman who suffered brain haemorrhage was discharged from a hospital in Bhopal and brought to the village in a stretcher by her relatives so that she could touch the tree,” he said.

A senior forest officer deployed in Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) told this newspaper that a local farmer, identified as Roop Kumar Singh, was the brain behind the “miracle tree”.

The farmer was heard saying in a video shot by a guard of the STR that he was drawn to the tree when he was passing by it three months ago and then got his limping leg cured when he came in touch with it.

He, however, went underground when local forest officers raided his house to arrest him for spreading the rumour.

Tags: satpura tiger reserve

Latest From India

Superstitions like witchcraft continue to rule the roost in Odisha with another case of sorcery reportedly claiming life of a person in Mohana block of Gajapati district. (Photo: File/Representational)

Man ‘beheaded’ by neighbours

Odisha police on Wednesday arrested a person for allegedly working as a doctor at Nuagaon Primary Health Centre in Sundargarh district for three years by furnishing forged documents. (Representational image)

Fake doctor of 3 years held in Odisha

The CBI on Wednesday informed the Delhi high court that the Central probe agency would soon file a comprehensive chargesheet in the multi-crore AgustaWestland helicopter deal case. (Photo: File)

CBI will file charges in VVIP copter case soon

With the Supreme Court set to pronounce its judgment in the review petition filed by the tanthri of Sabarimala and others seeking a review of the September 28, 2018 historic judgment allowing entry of women of menstruating age to the hill temple on Thursday, the state government is awaiting the verdict with great anticipation.

Kerala prepares for Sabarimala verdict

MOST POPULAR

1

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

2

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

3

Ways technology can help you lose weight fast

4

Devendra Fadnavis updates Twitter bio, refers to self as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'

5

8 best smartphones under Rs 8,000

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham