Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Here is a timeline of temple entry issue ahead of SC verdict today

ANI
Published : Nov 14, 2019, 8:37 am IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2019, 8:37 am IST

The verdict will be delivered by bench comprising CJI and Justices Nariman, Khanwilkar, Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra at 10:30 am today.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar on Wednesday said the state government and the Board are committed to implementing the Supreme Court's verdict on a batch of review petitions challenging the entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala temple. (Photo: File)
 Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar on Wednesday said the state government and the Board are committed to implementing the Supreme Court's verdict on a batch of review petitions challenging the entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala temple. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday will be announcing the verdict on a batch of a review petition against its order allowing the entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala temple.

The Sabrimala verdict will be delivered by a constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra at 10:30 am today.

Here is a brief timeline of the Sabarimala temple case:

1990- A petition was filed in the Kerala High Court seeking a ban on entry of women inside the Sabarimala temple.

1991- The Kerala High Court had upheld the restriction of women of certain age entry inside the holy shrine of Lord Ayyappa.

2006- A petition was filed in the Supreme Court by the Indian Young Lawyers Association seeking entry of women between 10 to 50 years.

2008- The matter was referred to a three-judge bench two years later.

January 2016- The court had questioned the ban, saying this cannot be done under the Constitution.

April 2016- The United Democratic Front government of Kerala led by Chief Minister Oomen Chandy informed the SC that it is bound to protect the right to practice the religion of Sabarimala devotees.

November 7, 2016- The Kerala Government had told the Supreme Court that it was in favour of allowing women inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

2017- The Supreme Court referred the case to the Constitution bench.

September 2018- A five-judge bench of Supreme Court allowed the entry of women of all ages in the revered shrine. The state government sought time to implement the verdict, however even after the entry was allowed a large number of followers camped outside the shrine prevent the entry of women of all ages.

February 2019- The order was reserved by the Apex court. The order expected to be announced today is likely to uphold or set aside the 2018 order.

Meanwhile, this year, the temple is being opened for the three-month-long annual pilgrimage on November 16.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar on Wednesday said the state government and the Board are committed to implementing the Supreme Court's verdict on a batch of review petitions challenging the entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala temple.

