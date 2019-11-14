Thursday, Nov 14, 2019 | Last Update : 06:56 PM IST

India, All India

Ex-Ranbaxy promoter Malvinder Singh arrested by ED in money laundering case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 14, 2019, 5:41 pm IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2019, 5:53 pm IST

ED also arrested former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd Sunil Godhwani.

Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)
 Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The ED on Thursday arrested former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd Sunil Godhwani in a money-laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) took both the accused in its custody inside the Tihar central jail here, where they are currently lodged in a case filed by the Delhi Police in relation to the alleged scam, a lawyer associated with the case said.

Both Singh and Godhwani will be produced before a metropolitan magistrate in the prison, when the ED is likely to seek their custodial interrogation.

Singh and Godhwani are accused of laundering money, punishable under sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the central agency said.

Tags: enforcement directorate, money laundering case, malvinder singh, shivinder singh
Location: India, Delhi

