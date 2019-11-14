Thursday, Nov 14, 2019 | Last Update : 04:38 AM IST

India, All India

CBI will file charges in VVIP copter case soon

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 14, 2019, 4:13 am IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2019, 4:13 am IST

The submissions were made before the high court, while it was hearing the bail plea filed by Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the case.

The CBI on Wednesday informed the Delhi high court that the Central probe agency would soon file a comprehensive chargesheet in the multi-crore AgustaWestland helicopter deal case. (Photo: File)
 The CBI on Wednesday informed the Delhi high court that the Central probe agency would soon file a comprehensive chargesheet in the multi-crore AgustaWestland helicopter deal case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday informed the Delhi high court that the Central probe agency would soon file a comprehensive chargesheet in the multi-crore AgustaWestland helicopter deal case.

The submissions were made before the high court, while it was hearing the bail plea filed by Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the case.

The Delhi high court gave the CBI two weeks’ more to file its response to the bail plea of Mr Michel relating to the case, after the agency said it was about to file a charge sheet in the matter.

Justice Anu Malhotra asked the CBI to file its response before November 29, the next date of hearing after the agency said it was going to file a charge sheet in the corruption case and that it will contain names of public servants and bureaucrats.

Tags: delhi high court, cbi

Latest From India

Superstitions like witchcraft continue to rule the roost in Odisha with another case of sorcery reportedly claiming life of a person in Mohana block of Gajapati district. (Photo: File/Representational)

Man ‘beheaded’ by neighbours

Odisha police on Wednesday arrested a person for allegedly working as a doctor at Nuagaon Primary Health Centre in Sundargarh district for three years by furnishing forged documents. (Representational image)

Fake doctor of 3 years held in Odisha

With the Supreme Court set to pronounce its judgment in the review petition filed by the tanthri of Sabarimala and others seeking a review of the September 28, 2018 historic judgment allowing entry of women of menstruating age to the hill temple on Thursday, the state government is awaiting the verdict with great anticipation.

Kerala prepares for Sabarimala verdict

The incident occurred on Monday, when a cattle trader identified as Mohammad Jamal, was going to neighbouring West Bengal to sell his cows. They were surrounded by one Sagar Yadav and some other people who demanded money from them near Labha bridge, the police said.

Bihar trader refuses to pay extortion money, lynched

MOST POPULAR

1

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

2

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

3

Ways technology can help you lose weight fast

4

Devendra Fadnavis updates Twitter bio, refers to self as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'

5

8 best smartphones under Rs 8,000

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham