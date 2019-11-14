CBI will file charges in VVIP copter case soon

The submissions were made before the high court, while it was hearing the bail plea filed by Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the case.

The CBI on Wednesday informed the Delhi high court that the Central probe agency would soon file a comprehensive chargesheet in the multi-crore AgustaWestland helicopter deal case. (Photo: File)

The Delhi high court gave the CBI two weeks’ more to file its response to the bail plea of Mr Michel relating to the case, after the agency said it was about to file a charge sheet in the matter.

Justice Anu Malhotra asked the CBI to file its response before November 29, the next date of hearing after the agency said it was going to file a charge sheet in the corruption case and that it will contain names of public servants and bureaucrats.