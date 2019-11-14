Bihar trader refuses to pay extortion money, lynched

The police said that FIR against one Sagar Yadav and three others, were registered on the basis of complaint filed by the victim’s brother.

The incident occurred on Monday, when a cattle trader identified as Mohammad Jamal, was going to neighbouring West Bengal to sell his cows. They were surrounded by one Sagar Yadav and some other people who demanded money from them near Labha bridge, the police said.

Patna: Nitish Kumar led-government, who is facing attack over rising crime graph, was in for another setback after a cattle trader was killed by a group of men for refusing to pay extortion.

The incident occurred on Monday, when a cattle trader identified as Mohammad Jamal, was going to neighbouring West Bengal to sell his cows. They were surrounded by one Sagar Yadav and some other people who demanded money from them near Labha bridge, the police said.

As Jamal refused to pay the money, he was lynched while those accompanying him managed to escape, the police said.

The police said that the real cause of the incident could be personal enmity between the victim and the accused, who has also been involved in the cattle trading business.

The police said that FIR against one Sagar Yadav and three others, were registered on the basis of complaint filed by the victim’s brother.

“Manhunt has been launched and raids are being conducted in the area to nab all the accused,” the police said.

Sources from Katihar said that Jamal was stopped by motorcycle-borne men, who had asked him for money. “They attacked him after he refused to pay them. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead”.

Meanwhile, local people blamed the district administration for rising crime graph in the area and demanded immediate arrest of all the accused, who has been absconding after the incident. Protesters also demanded a compensation of ` 25 lakh for the family members of the victim.

As per an assessment, over two dozen cases of lynching and mob attack have rocked the state in the last couple of months. In view of some of the recent incidents, district administration have been asked to launch a campaign and create awareness to counter rumours leading to violence.

Social activists, however, feel that rivalry between two cattle traders led to the killing of Mohammad Jamal in Katihar and urged the police to arrest all the accused involved in the case.