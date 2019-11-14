Thursday, Nov 14, 2019 | Last Update : 02:02 PM IST

India, All India

Amethi DM shunted after video of him misbehaving with kin of murder victim goes viral

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 14, 2019, 1:32 pm IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2019, 1:32 pm IST

The matter escalated when Amethi MP Smriti Irani took cognizance of the issue and tweeted a word of caution to the local DM.

The DM was seen almost dragging him holding his shirt and asking him if he could make out if anyone in the crowd had a gun. (Photo: Screengrab)
 The DM was seen almost dragging him holding his shirt and asking him if he could make out if anyone in the crowd had a gun. (Photo: Screengrab)

Amethi: Days after his video of ‘misbehaving’ with the brother of a murder victim went viral, Prashant Sharma was on Thursday removed as the District Magistrate of Amethi.

Arun Kumar, the Vice Chairman of Moradabad Development Authority, has been appointed as the new DM of Amethi, reported news agency ANI.

On Wednesday, Sharma had visited the post-mortem house where the body of Sonu Singh (35), who was killed by armed miscreants on Tuesday night, was brought.

Sonu Singh owned a brick kiln and his father Shivnayak Singh is a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the district.

In the video, the DM was seen dragging a cousin of the deceased and was heard telling Sonu Singh's family members that there was no country in the world where killings do not take place and the administration was not god that it could prevent incidents of crime from taking place.

When Sunil Singh, Sonu’s cousin pointed out that a dial 100 police team was in the vicinity and it could have prevented the incident by acting promptly, the DM was seen almost dragging him holding his shirt and asking him if he could make out if anyone in the crowd had a gun.

When the people assembled there objected to his behaviour, the DM was also seen reprimanding them.

The matter escalated when Amethi MP Smriti Irani took cognizance of the issue and tweeted a word of caution to the local DM. On Wednesday evening, she wrote on Twitter, “We should always try to be humble and sensitive. We are the servants of public not their rulers @DmAmethi.”

On Tuesday night, Sonu Singh was shot dead at Bisundaspur village, located within the Gauriganj Kotwali police station limits.

According to a News18 report, two men, identified as Chandrashekhar and Arpit, entered into an argument over an old issue, Sonu Singh, who was standing nearby, tried to intervene. However, he was allegedly shot at by Chandrashekhar, following which he was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Tags: amethi, viral video, prashant sharma, arun kumar, smriti irani
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

Kejriwal govt has not dealt with major causes of pollution in their term: Vijay Goel

After an unsuccessful bid two months ago, India may attempt another soft landing on the Moon by next year-end, probably in November, sources in ISRO said on Thursday. (Photo: File)

India may again attempt ‘Chandrayaan-3’ landing on Moon next November

Efforts of the state government to open schools have not borne any fruit as parents continued to keep children at home due to apprehensions about their safety. (Photo: File)

Signs of normalcy: Markets open for longer hours, public transport back on roads in Srinagar

The Congress and NCP on Wednesday deliberated at their respective party levels and later jointly to work out a 'common minimum programme' (CMP) and power-sharing formula, the former state chief minister said. (Photo: FIle)

'Talks for govt formation at preliminary stage,' says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan

MOST POPULAR

1

Top 5 gaming phones that will seriously up your game

2

Forget Galaxy Note 10; this is the flagship you need to purchase

3

Groundbreaking app puts you in the pilot seat of world’s best spacecrafts

4

Ditch Chrome, Firefox for this 8 million strong privacy-focused web browser

5

Jaw-dropping Motorola Moto Razr foldable phone launched; coming to India really soon

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham