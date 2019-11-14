Amethi DM shunted after video of him misbehaving with kin of murder victim goes viral

The matter escalated when Amethi MP Smriti Irani took cognizance of the issue and tweeted a word of caution to the local DM.

Amethi: Days after his video of ‘misbehaving’ with the brother of a murder victim went viral, Prashant Sharma was on Thursday removed as the District Magistrate of Amethi.

Arun Kumar, the Vice Chairman of Moradabad Development Authority, has been appointed as the new DM of Amethi, reported news agency ANI.

On Wednesday, Sharma had visited the post-mortem house where the body of Sonu Singh (35), who was killed by armed miscreants on Tuesday night, was brought.

Sonu Singh owned a brick kiln and his father Shivnayak Singh is a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the district.

In the video, the DM was seen dragging a cousin of the deceased and was heard telling Sonu Singh's family members that there was no country in the world where killings do not take place and the administration was not god that it could prevent incidents of crime from taking place.

When Sunil Singh, Sonu’s cousin pointed out that a dial 100 police team was in the vicinity and it could have prevented the incident by acting promptly, the DM was seen almost dragging him holding his shirt and asking him if he could make out if anyone in the crowd had a gun.

When the people assembled there objected to his behaviour, the DM was also seen reprimanding them.

The matter escalated when Amethi MP Smriti Irani took cognizance of the issue and tweeted a word of caution to the local DM. On Wednesday evening, she wrote on Twitter, “We should always try to be humble and sensitive. We are the servants of public not their rulers @DmAmethi.”

On Tuesday night, Sonu Singh was shot dead at Bisundaspur village, located within the Gauriganj Kotwali police station limits.

According to a News18 report, two men, identified as Chandrashekhar and Arpit, entered into an argument over an old issue, Sonu Singh, who was standing nearby, tried to intervene. However, he was allegedly shot at by Chandrashekhar, following which he was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead.