Thursday, Oct 14, 2021 | Last Update : 11:06 AM IST

  India   All India  14 Oct 2021  India withdraws compulsory quarantine for British citizens
India, All India

India withdraws compulsory quarantine for British citizens

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Oct 14, 2021, 6:45 am IST
Updated : Oct 14, 2021, 6:45 am IST

The UK conveyed that it had issues with India’s CoWin certification

The two countries got embroiled in a diplomatic tussle after the UK announced compulsory quarantine for travellers from India despite being fully vaccinated. Representational Image. (AFP)
 The two countries got embroiled in a diplomatic tussle after the UK announced compulsory quarantine for travellers from India despite being fully vaccinated. Representational Image. (AFP)

New Delhi: Days after the United Kingdom withdrew its order of compulsory quarantine for travellers from India despite being fully vaccinated with Covidshield, India too withdrew its ‘compulsory quarantine’ order for British fliers entering India.

“Based on the evolving scenario, it has been decided that the revised guidelines...stand withdrawn and the earlier guidelines on international arrival dated February 17th shall be applicable to all travellers arriving in India from the United Kingdom,” said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, ministry of health and family welfare.

 

The two countries got embroiled in a diplomatic tussle after the UK announced compulsory quarantine for travellers from India despite being fully vaccinated.
The UK conveyed that it had issues with India’s CoWin certification. Thereafter, the technical teams of both India and UK met and discussed ways to remove hurdles, but since UK did not withdraw its order, India retaliated by imposing similar quarantine restrictions on UK citizens.

According to the travel rules from February 17, airlines need to ensure negative RT-PCR before allowing passengers to board in case of those coming from the UK.

On arrival, they need to give a sample at Indian airport and exit. In case of a positive result, they need to be isolated and treated. For negative results, they need to be in home quarantine for 7 days and get re-tested.

 

On October 1, India had imposed a new rule that British nationals arriving in India, irrespective of their vaccination status, will have to undergo 10 days of mandatory quarantine from October 4 as part of the reciprocal actions initiated by the government following the vaccine certification row between the two countries.
Meanwhile, India made changes in its CoWin App allowing citizens to modify details and giving them the option to add date of birth and passport number instead of Aadhaar. This was done to make it easy for international fliers since several countries, while accepting Covishield vaccinated Indians, sought to have date of birth and passport details on the certificate.

 

Tags: covid-19 quarantine, india uk relations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Gosavi was the witness in the NCB raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. (Photo: Twitter)

Lookout notice issued for man in viral selfie with Aryan Khan at NCB office

Visitors look at a puja pandal setup on the theme of COVID-19 pandemic, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

India logs 18,987 fresh Covid cases, 246 new deaths

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (PTI)

'Attack on federalism', says Punjab CM Channi on Centre extending BSF's jurisdiction

An Air India aircraft is pictured at a terminal of the airport in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP/File)

Air India unions express concern over employee issues, write to MoCA secretary

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham