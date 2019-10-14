Monday, Oct 14, 2019 | Last Update : 01:42 PM IST

Where was 'nikamma'? Sanjay Nirupam slams Milind Deora for skipping Rahul's rally

ANI
Published : Oct 14, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
Updated : Oct 14, 2019, 12:17 pm IST

Taking to Twitter, Nirupam said he had skipped due to prior commitment, adding that Gandhi was aware of the change in his schedule.

 Notably, Nirupam had earlier said that he won't be campaigning for the Congress party for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Disgruntled Congress leader Sanjay Niupam called party leader Milind Deora 'Nikamma' (useless) and downplayed speculation over his absence at Rahul Gandhi's rally in poll-bound Maharashtra.

Former Union minister Deora had replaced Nirupam as the Mumbai Congress chief.

Taking to Twitter, Nirupam said he had skipped the event due to a prior commitment, adding that Gandhi was aware of the change in his schedule.

"Speculations and suspicions about my absence in Rahul Gandhi's Mumbai rallies are meaningless. Due to an important family function, I was very busy whole day, rather till late night. Had informed him in advance," he tweeted.

"Had informed him in advance... But why was Nikamma absent?" Nirupam asked. This came after the party rejected one name he had suggested for the Maharashtra polls.

Notably, Nirupam had earlier said that he won't be campaigning for the Congress party for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Nirupam, further mentioned in his tweet, that Rahul is his leader.

Rahul had held two rallies in Mumbai -- one for Chandiwali candidate Naseem Khan and the other rally was for Dharavi Candidate Varsha Gaikwad, daughter of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) acting president Ekanath Gaikwad.

Naseem Khan is believed to be a rival of Nirupam as he had led a campaign within the Congress Party for removal of Nirupam from Mumbai Congress President post last year.

Single-phase polls in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and results are scheduled to announce on October 24.

