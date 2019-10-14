Monday, Oct 14, 2019 | Last Update : 06:49 PM IST

SC refuses to entertain plea for linking of social media with Aadhaar

ANI
Petitioner sought a direction to the Centre to deactivate the fake social media accounts in order to control fake and paid news.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Monday, refused to entertain a petition seeking a direction to the central government to link social media accounts with the Aadhaar number to check the menace of fake and paid news.

A bench headed by Justice Deepak Gupta, however, allowed the petitioner, Ashwini Upadhyay, to approach the concerned High Court.

"Everything doesn't need to come to the Supreme Court. This issue is before the Madras High Court, you go there," the top court said.

Upadhyay, through his petition, sought a direction to the Centre to deactivate the duplicate and fake social media accounts in order to control fake and paid news.

The plea also wanted the government to link the profiles on such platforms, including those on Facebook and Twitter with the Aadhaar number.

