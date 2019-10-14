Monday, Oct 14, 2019 | Last Update : 10:46 AM IST

Postpaid mobile services in J&K to resume today at noon

Although the landline network was restored in phases, restrictions remained on the usage of mobile devices in various parts of the Valley.

The Central government had on August 5 abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (Photo: PTI | File)
Srinagar: Postpaid mobile services in the remaining areas of Jammu and Kashmir will be functional from 12 pm on Monday.

"Having reviewed the situation, a decision has now been taken to restore mobile phone services in the remaining areas of Jammu and Kashmir. All postpaid mobile services, irrespective of the telecom operator will stand restored and be functional from noon, Monday, 14 October, 2019. This will cover all 10 districts of Kashmir province," Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir had said on Saturday.

All network and landline connections were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, in view of security concerns in the region following Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370.

Kansal, on Saturday, had said that landline facilities have been fully restored in the region and mobile services are also back in some parts.

"Telephone landlines have been fully restored, and have been functioning for over six weeks. Mobile services were restored in Jammu, Ladakh and subsequently in Kupwara," the Principal Secretary had said.

Restrictions on movement have been removed in 99 per cent of the areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Kansal informed.

"Since 16 August there has been a gradual removal of the restrictions and by the first week of September most restrictions were removed, barring 8-10 police stations movement restrictions have now been completely removed. Over 99 per cent of the area of Jammu and Kashmir has absolutely no restriction on movement," Kansal told reporters.

The decision to restore mobile phone services comes days after Jammu and Kashmir Governor announced the withdrawal of security advisory for tourists from October 10.

The administration had also said that tourists desirous of visiting the region will be provided with the necessary assistance and logistic support.

As normalcy started returning, postpaid mobile phone services were resumed in five districts — Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch — of the Jammu region on August 29.

The Central government had on August 5 abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

