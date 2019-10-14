Monday, Oct 14, 2019 | Last Update : 09:03 PM IST

India, All India

PM's ex economic advisor admitted GST flawed, causing slowdown: Chidambaram

PTI
Published : Oct 14, 2019, 7:39 pm IST
Updated : Oct 14, 2019, 7:39 pm IST

He rebutted Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said the Congress had opposed the GST in its present form in Parliament.

'Finally, PM's Economic Advisor has admitted that a flawed GST (and its faulty implementation) was the main cause of the economic slowdown. He forgot demonetisation,' he said on Twitter. (Photo: File)
 'Finally, PM's Economic Advisor has admitted that a flawed GST (and its faulty implementation) was the main cause of the economic slowdown. He forgot demonetisation,' he said on Twitter. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a corruption case, said the Prime minister's former economic adviser has admitted that a "flawed" GST is the main cause of economic slowdown, but forgot to mention demonetisation.

Chidambaram, who is in jail since September 5 for alleged corruption in the INX Media case, has asked his family to tweet on his behalf.

"Finally, PM's Economic Advisor has admitted that a flawed GST (and its faulty implementation) was the main cause of the economic slowdown. He forgot demonetisation," he said on Twitter.

He rebutted Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said the Congress had opposed the GST in its present form in Parliament.

"FM said that all of us made the GST law. She is wrong. We opposed the law, as drafted, in Parliament. Read my speech," the former finance minister said in another tweet.

Chidambaram has been critical of the handling of the economy by the BJP government and has held demonetisation and "faulty implementation" of GST as one of the main reasons for the economic slowdown.

Tags: chidambaram, gst, sitharaman, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

According to an input accessed exclusively by ANI, the terrorists can use car bombs to target the security forces.(Photo: ANI)

Security forces alerted as terror outfits plan attack on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Photo: Representational image

IAF action against 6 officers in Mi-17 chopper crash, 2 to face court-martial

Several areas of the city have been underwater for over a week, with Rajendra Nagar being one of the worst affected areas, and there is fear of an outbreak of vector-borne diseases. (Photo: File | ANI)

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar calls for meeting on Patna floods sans BJP representatives

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: ANI)

After FM’s intervention, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers raised to Rs 40,000

MOST POPULAR

1

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm review: A smartwatch or a smart watch?

2

Introducing iPhone 12; the most far-out Apple concept you will ever see

3

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

4

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

5

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham