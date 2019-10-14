Monday, Oct 14, 2019 | Last Update : 01:41 PM IST

India, All India

Biggest pressure on Pakistan comes from functionaries of FATF: Ajit Doval

PTI
Published : Oct 14, 2019, 11:57 am IST
Updated : Oct 14, 2019, 12:06 pm IST

Terrorism is a low cost sustainable option which may damage enemies to a great extent, Doval said in a reference to Pakistan.

Doval, who was addressing a meeting of the chiefs of the Anti Terrorism Squads (ATS), said the biggest pressure on Pakistan comes from the functionaries of the FATF. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Doval, who was addressing a meeting of the chiefs of the Anti Terrorism Squads (ATS), said the biggest pressure on Pakistan comes from the functionaries of the FATF. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan is under a lot of pressure at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting, currently under way in Paris, to rein in terror groups operating from its soil, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said on Monday.

Doval, who was addressing a meeting of the chiefs of the Anti Terrorism Squads (ATS), said the biggest pressure on Pakistan comes from the functionaries of the FATF. In the present context no country can afford to go for a war as the financial and human costs are huge and no one is sure about victory, he said.

"Pakistan has been using terrorism as the instrument of state policy," he said. Terrorism is a low cost sustainable option which may damage enemies to a great extent, Doval said in a reference to Pakistan. The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director-General YC Modi said, “Bangladeshi terror organisation Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JuM) is increasing their area of operations in India and has expanded into the country in Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala under the guise of migrants from Bangladesh.”

"NIA has noticed that Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) has increased its activities in Bihar, Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka among others in the name of Bangladeshis. The NIA has also identified 125 suspicious names of JNB workers and shared them with other agencies," Modi said.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy presided over the conference.

Former IB Special Director and present Nagaland Governor RN Ravi was also present at the meeting.

Praising the work done by NIA, YC Modi said, "In a very short period the NIA has done excellent work on terror funding, Naxalism, North-East insurgency to registered cases and our success ratio is more than 90 per cent."

"I fell very proud that NIA and state police have very cordial relation due to which we were able to foil terrorist plans a number of times," Modi added.

The NIA DG, however, also raised concerns about the increased activity of some groups in states.

Inspector-General (IG) NIA, Alok Mittal added that many top separatist leaders and chiefs of outlawed organisations had been found guilty of facilitating terror funding, which was being sent from across the border, leading to their arrest.

"In the main case of terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, chiefs of proscribed organizations and top separatist leaders have been arrested and charge-sheeted. None have got bail so far. They were being funded from Pakistan High Commission, through remittances and hawala transfers," Mittal said.

He added that efforts were being made from Pakistan to revive terrorism in Punjab and the people arrested in targeted killing cases have been found to be linked with the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

"There have been continuous efforts from across the border to revive terror activities in Punjab. Out of 16 arrested for targeted killings in eight cases, the Khalistan Liberation Force was found to be involved. Funds from UK, Italy, France and Australia were sent for this," he said.

"We have registered fresh case based on anti-India activities of Sikhs for Justice, they are running a campaign on social media and trying to radicalize Sikh youth. 5 arrested in UP's Shamli last year admitted they were radicalized through 'Referendum 2020' propaganda," Mittal added.

Tags: pakistan, fatf, ajit doval
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

In a statement on Sunday, the AIHALTUCC said during the wage revision negotiation meeting, the management had offered 11 per cent fitment benefit and 22 per cent perks for one to 10 Scale and 20 per cent perks for one scale. (Photo: File)

Over 10,000 HAL employees launch countrywide indefinite strike over wage revision

Addressing a poll rally in Kharkhoda here on Sunday, Khattar launched a fierce attack on the Congress and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), asking the voters to show the door to these

'Khoda pahad, nikli chuhiya': Khattar’s dig at Sonia Gandhi as Cong chief

Notably, Nirupam had earlier said that he won't be campaigning for the Congress party for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. (Photo: ANI)

Where was 'nikamma'? Sanjay Nirupam slams Milind Deora for skipping Rahul's rally

On February 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, popularly known as Train 18. (Photo: File)

Vande Bharat Express passengers stranded without AC, electricity for an hour in Allahabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Introducing iPhone 12; the most far-out Apple concept you will ever see

2

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

3

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

4

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

5

Consumer offers at peak, will go down post October: Maruti

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham