New Delhi: EAM meets Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima

The royal couple is on a five-day visit to India.

Upon their arrival on Sunday night, Willem-Alexander and Maxima were given a traditional welcome at the airport where several officials lined up to receive them. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishnakar on Monday met King of The Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima and held "fruitful discussions" on expanding India and Dutch relationship.

"Building upon the strategic trust EAM @DrSJaishankar called upon HM King Willem-Alexander & HM Queen Maxima @koninklijkhuis of the Netherlands and had fruitful discussions on expanding our relationship," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Apart from the official programme in Delhi, the King and the Queen will also visit Mumbai and Kerala.

The royal couple will attend the inaugural session of 25th Technology Summit in New Delhi.

The Netherlands is the partner country for the event.

India and The Netherlands have a bilateral trade turnover of USD 12.87 billion (2018-2019). The Netherlands is the 5th largest investor in India with a cumulative investment of USD 23 billion between 2000 and 2017.

The Netherlands is home to a 235,000 strong Indian diaspora, the largest in mainland Europe.

The visit is expected to boost economic and political cooperation between the two countries.