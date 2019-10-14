Monday, Oct 14, 2019 | Last Update : 07:28 AM IST

Muslims in India are happiest: Mohan Bhagwat

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Oct 14, 2019, 4:26 am IST
Addressing a meeting of intellectuals, Mr Bhagwat said the Muslims were the “colourful” and “dazzling” beads in the socio-cultural garland of India.

Bhubaneswar: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday evening said Muslims in India enjoyed “happiest” life and they assimilated quite well with the great socio-cultural life of the land.

The RSS ideologue said that the nationalist organisation aimed at organising the entire society in the country and not just the Hindu community to transform and take India towards a better future.

“The right approach is to prepare the best person who can play an important role in changing the society and transform the country as it will not be possible to change the 130 crore people in it,” he said.

“It is important to bring in a change in the society so that the fate of the country improves and it is necessary to prepare the best person – someone with a clean character and capable of taking the lead “in every street and town,” the RSS chief said.

Individuals, he said, are insignificant before the society and it is important to create proper conditions which will pave the way for nation-building.

The RSS chief arrived here Saturday on a nine-day tour of Odisha. During the visit, he is scheduled to attend the maiden meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal in Odisha, along with Bhayaji Joshi, the second-in-command in the RSS.

Around 400 representatives of the RSS will participate in the event. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh working committee meeting will be held from October 16-18 at a private university here.

Union ministers Dharm-endra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi, BJP National President Baijayant Panda, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and several other state-level leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party attended the meeting.

