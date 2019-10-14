Monday, Oct 14, 2019 | Last Update : 04:20 PM IST

India, All India

Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla inspects Kartarpur corridor

ANI
Published : Oct 14, 2019, 3:37 pm IST
Updated : Oct 14, 2019, 3:37 pm IST

Bhalla's visit comes ahead of the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor by PM Modi on November 8.

The Home Secretary was apprised of the progress done in the corridor so far. (Photo: ANI)
 The Home Secretary was apprised of the progress done in the corridor so far. (Photo: ANI)

Gurdaspur: Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday visited the Kartarpur corridor here and inspected the route.

Bhalla was accompanied by other officials during the visit.

The Home Secretary was apprised of the progress done in the corridor so far.

Bhalla's visit comes ahead of the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8.

The route connects the Dera Babak Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan.

On October 12, Union Minister Harsimrat Badal had announced the date of the corridor's inauguration on social media.

"With the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Sikh Panth's ardaas for 'khule darshan deedar' of Sri Kartarpur Sahib to finally become reality! On Nov 8th, history will be created with PM @narendramodi ji inaugurating the #kartarpurcorridor (ICP)," Badal wrote on her Twitter handle.

The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Tags: ajay kumar bhalla, harsimrat badal, pm modi, kartarpur corridor
Location: India, Punjab, Gujranwala

Latest From India

The BJP on Monday hit back at Rahul Gandhi for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of diverting public attention from real issues, saying the former Congress president was a failed leader and needed to be ignored. (Photo: File)

Rahul a failed leader, no one takes him seriously: BJP secretary Sunil Deodhar

The Supreme Court resumes proceedings on the 38th day after the week-long Dussehra break. (Photo: File | Representational)

Ayodhya hearing in SC to enter final leg on October 14

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani speaking at pres conference. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Two held for duping Amazon

Upon their arrival on Sunday night, Willem-Alexander and Maxima were given a traditional welcome at the airport where several officials lined up to receive them. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: EAM meets Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima

MOST POPULAR

1

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm review: A smartwatch or a smart watch?

2

Introducing iPhone 12; the most far-out Apple concept you will ever see

3

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

4

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

5

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham