Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla inspects Kartarpur corridor

Bhalla's visit comes ahead of the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor by PM Modi on November 8.

The Home Secretary was apprised of the progress done in the corridor so far. (Photo: ANI)

Gurdaspur: Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday visited the Kartarpur corridor here and inspected the route.

Bhalla was accompanied by other officials during the visit.

The Home Secretary was apprised of the progress done in the corridor so far.

Bhalla's visit comes ahead of the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8.

The route connects the Dera Babak Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan.

On October 12, Union Minister Harsimrat Badal had announced the date of the corridor's inauguration on social media.

"With the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Sikh Panth's ardaas for 'khule darshan deedar' of Sri Kartarpur Sahib to finally become reality! On Nov 8th, history will be created with PM @narendramodi ji inaugurating the #kartarpurcorridor (ICP)," Badal wrote on her Twitter handle.

The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.