PM Modi to attend Quad summit in Washington on Sep 24: MEA

The prime minister is also scheduled to address the 'General Debate' of the high-level segment of the 76th session of the UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Quad leaders' summit in Washington on September 24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.

The prime minister is also scheduled to address the 'General Debate' of the high-level segment of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 in New York, it said.

 

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be participating, along with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan and President Joseph R Biden of USA, in the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework in Washington DC, USA, on September 24," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the leaders will review progress made since their first virtual summit on March 12 and discuss regional issues of shared interest.

"As part of their ongoing efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, they will review the Quad Vaccine initiative which was announced in March this year," the MEA said.

It said the leaders will also exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, climate change and education.

 

"The summit would provide a valuable opportunity for dialogue and interactions among the Leaders, anchored in their shared vision of ensuring a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," the MEA said.

