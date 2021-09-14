Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021 | Last Update : 10:24 AM IST

  India   All India  14 Sep 2021  ED seeks CBI's help to trace former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh
India, All India

ED seeks CBI's help to trace former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAHAB ANSARI
Published : Sep 14, 2021, 7:40 am IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2021, 7:40 am IST

The ED wants to question the former home minister over a money-laundering case filed with it

Deshmukh challenged the summons issued by the Supreme Court. (Photo: Twitter/ @MahaDGIPR)
 Deshmukh challenged the summons issued by the Supreme Court. (Photo: Twitter/ @MahaDGIPR)

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate has sought the CBI’s help to trace former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. The ED had last week issued a lookout notice against Mr Deshmukh after he failed to appear before the agency even after five summonses were issued to him.

The ED wants to question the former home minister over a money-laundering case filed with it. Mr Deshmukh is, however, untraceable and he has not only skipped the summonses issued by the agency but also stated that he will not appear before it until he exhausts all the remedies available in the law.

 

Mr Deshmukh challenged the summons issued by the Supreme Court, but the court had dismissed his plea and had directed him to approach the appropriate forum. Following this, Mr Deshmukh approached the Bombay high court under the CrPC. Through his lawyer, Mr Deshmukh had also informed the ED that he would not appear before the agency as his plea was pending before the court.

Meanwhile, the BJP has asked the NCP to disclose Mr Deshmukh’s whereabouts. “Deshmukh is one of the top leaders of the NCP, which controls the state home department. Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil and Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale must be aware of Mr Deshmukh’s whereabouts. They must tell the agencies about it,” BJP leader Pravin Darekar said.

 

The ED has filed the case on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI. The CBI registered a case of corruption against Mr Deshmukh after the Bombay high court had directed it to conduct a preliminary inquiry against Mr Deshmukh on the basis of allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Mr Singh had alleged that Mr Deshmukh had directed now dismissed API Sachin Waze to collect Rs. 100 crores every month from hotels and bars in Mumbai.

The CBI has claimed it was revealed during the probe that Waze had collected more than Rs. 4 crores t the behest of Mr Deshmukh. While Mr Deshmukh is untraceable, the CBI last week arrested his lawyer Anand Daga and CBI inspector Abhishek Tiwari. Tiwari was arrested for his alleged role in the “manipulation” of the preliminary inquiry against Mr Deshmukh in connection with the extortion case. The CBI had told the court that the two were arrested after a conversation ensued and evidence was found.

 

Tiwari was also accused of leaking the investigation report against Anil Deshmukh. On the basis of that leaked report, the news of Anil Deshmukh’s innocence was widely spread.

Tags: anil deshmukh
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

The survey from Maharashtra and Delhi shows that about 50-75 per cent of children have developed antibodies. (Photo: PTI/File)

PGIMER sero survey shows 71 per cent of children show Covid antibodies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

PM Modi to attend Quad summit in Washington on Sep 24: MEA

Referring to an earlier Supreme Court ruling, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal said when the issue before the court is the violation of the right to privacy of citizens, the government can’t be seen to be stonewalling the information sought by the court. — PTI

Centre not to file affidavit on Pegasus

Chief Justice N.V. Ramana reiterated it will not put in the public domain by stating on affidavit whether or not it used the Pegasus spyware. (Photo: PTI/File)

Don't beat around the bush, SC judges tell Centre on Pegasus row

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham