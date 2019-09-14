Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 | Last Update : 12:36 PM IST

India, All India

Tej Yadav’s estranged wife Aishwarya Rai spotted in tears while leaving Rabri’s house

PTI
Published : Sep 14, 2019, 10:06 am IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2019, 10:06 am IST

Television news channels showed her carrying a couple of bags as she walked towards the car, boarded it and left.

After a few minutes, Aishwarya was seen walking out of the house hurriedly, wiping tears with the dupatta she was wearing along with a yellow salwar suit. (Photo: ANI)
 After a few minutes, Aishwarya was seen walking out of the house hurriedly, wiping tears with the dupatta she was wearing along with a yellow salwar suit. (Photo: ANI)

Patna: The estranged wife of RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav was on Friday seen storming out of the house of her mother-in-law Rabri Devi with tears in her eyes.

Although Tej Pratap's divorce petition filed six months after their marriage in May last year is pending before a court, his wife Aishwarya Roy has been known to spend a lot of time at her in-laws' place which is a few hundred metres from the house of her father, RJD MLA Chandrika Roy.

However, an hour after Aishwarya reached Rabri Devi's 10, Circular Road residence, in the afternoon on Friday, her car was summoned.

After a few minutes, Aishwarya was seen walking out of the house hurriedly, wiping tears with the dupatta she was wearing along with a yellow salwar suit.

Television news channels showed her carrying a couple of bags as she walked towards the car, boarded it and left. Close aides of either family were tight-lipped about the incident. They only said it was a "private matter".

Yadav's decision to seek divorce was met with strong disapproval from his family, who stood by Aishwarya an urbane management graduate from Delhi whose late grandfather Daroga Prasad Rai was the chief minister of Bihar in the 1970s.

Repeated attempts by Lalu Prasad, who is in Ranchi serving sentences in fodder scam cases, to make his mercurial elder son withdraw the divorce petition bore no fruit. Tej Yadav had thrown a fit when the party, in an apparent bid to placate Chandrika Roy, fielded him as its Lok Sabha candidate from Saran, a stronghold of the RJD supremo.

After his humiliating defeat at the hands of sitting BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Roy blamed it on "non-cooperation" from Lalu Prasad's family, RJD sources said. Roy recently made his displeasure public when he skipped a meeting of party legislators and has refused to get his membership of the organization renewed.

Tags: lalu prasad, tej pratap yadav, rabri devi
Location: India, Bihar

Latest From India

The committee would suggest a comprehensive strategy for an all-round development of the state. (Photo: File)

Andhra sets up panel to see if Amaravati can be a suitable state capital

One of the attractions of the auction is a portrait of PM Narendra Modi, at a base price of Rs 2.5 lakh, done on silk. (Photo courtesy: pmmementos.gov.in)

Gifts received by PM Modi up for sale, price from Rs 200 to Rs 2.5 lakh

Shiv Sena on Saturday criticised the Centre on the economic situation, job loss and took a swipe at Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal for their comments on auto sales slump and the state of the economy. (Photo: ANI)

Shiv Sena mocks Piyush, Sitharaman, says 'Shah, Modi doing good, others making task tougher'

The country's top anti-pollution body is preparing a road map for India to completely eliminate single-use plastic-- which is harmful for environment--by 2022. (Representational Image)

Cigarette butts among 12 plastic items that could be banned by Centre: report

MOST POPULAR

1

Gifts received by PM Modi up for sale, price from Rs 200 to Rs 2.5 lakh

2

Dream Girl box-office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer mints Rs 10.05 cr on day 1

3

Meghan Markle’s sweet tribute to Princess Diana

4

India may ditch iPhone 11

5

Trump praises one of his hotels on Twitter, says it's 'best in the world'

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham