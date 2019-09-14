Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 | Last Update : 08:23 AM IST

Tej Pratap’s wife leaves Rabri home teary-eyed

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Sep 14, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2019, 6:46 am IST

Tej Pratap, who is an MLA and a former health minister, had filed for divorce within six months of his marriage with Aishwarya Rai.

Patna: In a major development on Friday, Aishwarya Rai, the eldest daughter-in-law of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav, was spotted walking out of her mother-in-law Rabri Devi’s house in tears.

A month earlier, she had appeared before the family court in connection with the divorce case filed by her husband Tej Pratap Yadav. Aishwarya Rai, the eldest daughter of former minister Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Rai, had alleged that her husband Tej Pratap was a marijuana addict and used to move around in the house dressed up as Lord Krishna, Radha and Shiv.

Sources claim that he had cited “compatibility issue” as a reason for his divorce.

The marriage which was solemnised in May 2018 and was attended by several top political leaders, including chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Tej Pratap’s decision to divorce his wife had created a flutter not only within his family but also in the political circle here.

Sources claim that his act had even irked his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, who has been handed over the reins of the RJD after his father Lalu Yadav was sent to jail in connection with fodder scam case.

In March this year, he had openly opposed the party’s decision to field his father in law Chandrika Yadav from Saran constituency which has been a stronghold of RJD Chief Lalu Yadav. After his humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections Mr. Rai had blamed “non-cooperation” from Lalu Yadav’s family.

Earlier this month Chandrika Rai’s absence from party’s crucial meeting and refusal to get his membership renewed had sparked a buzz in the grand alliance. Speculation is rife that he may quit the RJD soon.

