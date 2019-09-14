Right-wing unit, Hindu Sena blackens Delhi's Babar Road signage, demands it be renamed

The right-wing unit termed Babar as a 'foreign invader.'

'We demand that the government rename the road, which is after a foreign invader, to some great Indian personality. Hence, we have blackened the road signage erected by the NDMC,' said Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Right-wing outfit Hindu Sena on Saturday blackened the signage for Babar Road in Bengali market here demanding that it be renamed after a "great Indian personality".

"We demand that the government rename the road, which is after a foreign invader, to some great Indian personality. Hence, we have blackened the road signage erected by the NDMC," said Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta.

Officials of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which is responsible for the upkeep of the road, were not immediately available for comment on the issue.