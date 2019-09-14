Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 | Last Update : 05:59 PM IST

India, All India

Odd-even scheme required to counter stubble burning in Delhi: Atishi Marlena

ANI
Published : Sep 14, 2019, 4:55 pm IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2019, 4:55 pm IST

The Delhi Chief Minister said that studies have shown that the scheme helps to reduce air pollution.

During the 12-day scheme, vehicles will ply alternately on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers. (Photo: ANI)
 During the 12-day scheme, vehicles will ply alternately on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena on Saturday said that it is imperative to implement the odd-even scheme in Delhi to counter stubble burning during the winter season.

"Due to stubble burning, the pollution level increases in the month of November and December in Delhi. To counter it, the odd-even scheme is required. This is a type of emergency measures which we take in order to control pollution," she said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

The statement from the AAP leader came just a day after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the odd-even scheme is not required in Delhi as the new ring road constructed by the Centre is already reducing air pollution.

"Now there is no such need (odd-even scheme) because the new ring road we have built is helping reduce pollution in Delhi to a certain extent. Besides, my ministry is pursuing road works of about Rs 50,000 crore. Cleaning of the Yamuna and other works to curb pollution are also underway," Gadkari had stated.

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the car rationing or odd-even scheme will be implemented in Delhi from November 4 to 15. The Delhi Chief Minister said that studies have shown that the scheme helps to reduce air pollution.

During the 12-day scheme, vehicles will ply alternately on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers.

Tags: nitin gadkari, atishi marlena, odd-even scheme
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

In February this year, over 1,800 mementoes that PM Modi had received were sold. (Photo: ANI)

Auction of PM Modi's gifts begins, proceeds to go to Namami Gange project

In India, the Parliamentary Committees are established to study and deal with various matters that cannot be directly handled by the legislature due to their volume. (Photo: File)

BJP's Radha Mohan Singh to head Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railway

Kumar was issued summons and asked to appear before the agency today at 10 am after the Calcutta High Court withdrew protection from arrest granted to him in the case. (Photo: File)

Saradha scam: Former Kolkata cop Rajeev Kumar does not turn up at CBI office following summons

While slapping the official, they closed the main door of the house to stop him from escaping. Other women are seen joining the woman in hitting the official and abusing him. The official tries to pacify the women but they refuse to back off. Other officials present on the site, however, refused to intervene. (Photo: File | Representational)

Madhya Pradesh women beat police official accused of molestation during raid

MOST POPULAR

1

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

2

Eating glass for 40 years to have fun, claims MP lawyer

3

Apple’s scariest iPhones ever

4

Weirdly horrible problems with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

5

Gifts received by PM Modi up for sale, price from Rs 200 to Rs 2.5 lakh

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham