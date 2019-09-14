Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 | Last Update : 08:23 AM IST

India, All India

Life in Kashmir continues to be paralysed

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Sep 14, 2019, 2:57 am IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2019, 6:45 am IST

Internet, mobile phone services remain suspended.

Women hold placards and raise slogans during a peaceful protest march in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Women hold placards and raise slogans during a peaceful protest march in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Day fortieth and the normal life continued to be paralysed in Kashmir Valley on Friday.

The security forces in riot gear re-imposed restrictions on the movement of residents in several Srinagar areas and in some other towns of the Valley. Elsewhere, shops and other businesses remained shut and public transport was off the roads. Also less number of private vehicles was seen running on the roads as compared to past few days’ bustle.

Internet and mobile phone services also remained suspended in Kashmir. However, landline phone services have been restored in the Valley whereas voice calls on mobile phones are working in a few areas of frontier district of Kupwara.

The authorities had a few weeks ago announced reopening of primary, middle and high schools in the Valley. Though teachers and other staff are reporting to duty, students have stayed away as parents are wary of sending their wards to schools. Now major Valley schools including Delhi Public School are issuing video lessons and written assignments to their students for completing them at home.

Reports pouring in here said that the authorities did not allow Friday congregations at major mosques and hospices including Srinagar’s Jama Masjid. However, people offered Friday prayers in respective locality mosques.

After the Friday namaz, hundreds of residents held protests in Srinagar’s Soura area. The witnesses said that later the police fired teargas canisters and swung bamboo sticks to quell stone-pelting crowds in the area, injuring half a dozen persons, one of them seriously. The police also took three local youth into custody. The officials termed it an “insignificant” incident and said that the day passed off peacefully in the Valley and also in Jammu and Ladakh regions.

A report, not confirmed by officials, said that later during the day a J&K police official had had a verbal clash with his counterpart from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) over some issue at Soura. As the incident led to a standoff between the two sides, senior police and CRPF officials rushed to the spot to defuse situation, the report said.    

The officials said that restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPc were re-imposed in some Valley areas to maintain law and order in view of congregational Friday prayers. In the afternoon the local police assisted by Central armed police forces laid additional makeshift barriers or nakas at several places across Srinagar to intensify checking of vehicles particularly two-wheelers.

Curfew-like restrictions were imposed across Kashmir Valley and most parts of Jammu region first on the night of August 4, a day before the Parliament adopted a resolution, abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution under which J&K enjoyed special status within Indian Union and a bill, bifurcating the State into two Union Territories. The restrictions were lifted in phases from many parts of the Valley with the ground situation showing improvement. No restrictions are now in force in Jammu region where mobile and landline phone and broadband services on fixed phone lines are also functional.

Meanwhile, Army’s Northern Command chief Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh on Friday reviewed the prevailing security situation in the Valley during a visit to Srinagar. The Army sources said that Lt. Gen. Singh accompanied by the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps commander Lt. Gen. Kanwaljeet Singh Dhillon also visited some of the Army formations in areas falling in close proximity to the Line of Control (LoC) where he was briefed by the local officers about the recent counterinsurgency and counter-infiltration operations and overall situation prevailing along the de facto border.

A defence spokesman here said that the Northern Command chief “complimented the commanders and troops for their round the clock vigil on the LoC and the humanitarian assistance being provided to the people of Kashmir”. He added, “He also appreciated the actions taken by the units and formations in ensuring safety and well being of the people, lauded the exemplary synergy amongst all security forces and civil administration and reinforced the need to be fully prepared to defeat the evil designs of enemy and anti national forces”.

Tags: security forces, kashmir valley
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

India was more closely allied to the Soviet Union in the Cold War, and particularly in south India names like Stalin, Lenin, Trotsky and even Pravda for women are not unheard of. (Photo: PTI)

'I told my name, people stared': DMK chief Stalin’s name raised eyebrows in Russia

Late in the evening, the state government announced that the provision will be scrapped. (Photo: File)

UP to repeal 4-decade-old law that made treasury pay their income tax

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: File)

Bhupesh Baghel takes dig at Centre on economy

The Indian Air Force has already inducted a batch of Tejas aircraft. (Photo: tejas.gov.in)

Tejas executes perfect arrested landing

MOST POPULAR

1

Realme XT review: 64 Megapixel goodness

2

Human bodies move for more than a year after death: Australian Scientist’s revelation

3

Find out how a giant, angry seal helps Australian cops to bust international drug ring

4

Lost your mobile phone? No worries, govt will help you locate it

5

One computer with Two Screens: How have Laptops changed over time

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham