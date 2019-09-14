Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 | Last Update : 08:22 AM IST

Imran Khan hints at epic UNGA clash

Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to address the UNGA on the same day.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: ANI)
 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi/Islamabad: The stage seems set for an epic Indo-Pak clash at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27 on the Kashmir issue, with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran declaring — at a rally on Friday in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s capital Muzaffarabad — that he will not disappoint Kashmiris at the UNGA. He also vowed to raise the Kashmir issue at every international platform.

Government sources in New Delhi have said that with Islamabad’s shrill campaign being rejected at international fora, Pakistan appears to be banking on a two-pronged strategy to continue to raise the decibel levels of its campaign at global fora besides trying its best to push in terrorists across the LoC to attack Indian troops and to attempt to carry out terror strikes to draw global attention and grab publicity.

Addressing the rally “to show solidarity” with the people of Kashmir, the Pakistani PM meanwhile said that the Kashmir issue has been internationalised, noting that even the European Union and the British Parliament discussed the matter.

“The next week I am going to address UN General Assembly and I will not disappoint the people of Kashmir. I will stand for the rights of Kashmiris as nobody did it in the past," he said on his scheduled address at the UNGA on September 27.

Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to address the UNGA on the same day.

“The European Union, for the first time, said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved as per UN resolutions. OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) and 58 countries supported Pakistan that oppression was committed in Kashmir and that curfew should be lifted in Kashmir," Mr Khan was quoted as saying. Incidentally, at least till Thursday, there was no clarity from the Pakistani side on the names of these 58 nations whose support Islamabad is claiming.

“I want to warn India that extremism will rise as the people in Kashmir will stand up against oppression. When people are fed up, then they decide that it is better to die than being subjected to disgrace," he said. “Even if I am subjected to this kind of treatment, I will fight against it as death is better than insult,” Mr Khan added. “If India throws a brick, we will respond with a stone,” he said.

Continuing with his tirade against India over the Kashmir issue, Mr Khan called the BJP-led government "fascist" and "supremacist", alleging that it poses a threat to Pakistan as well as to the minorities in India.

“I want to give a message to Modi... You will never succeed despite oppression because Kashmiris are not afraid of death. So you cannot defeat them, no matter what you do,” he said.

“We are not afraid of anything like death. We did it because we wanted peace,” he said.

