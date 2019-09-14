Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 | Last Update : 12:36 PM IST

Assam citizens' list with all 3.30 crore applicants published

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 14, 2019
Updated : Sep 14, 2019, 11:04 am IST

It will also allow individuals to check on the statuses of family members.

 The individual statuses of the 3.30 crore people who were part of the NRC exercise in Assam that was meant to root out illegal immigrants in the state has been published online on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Guwahati: The individual statuses of the 3.30 crore people who were part of the NRC exercise in Assam that was meant to root out illegal immigrants in the state have been published online on Saturday.

The final list that came after a list of excluded people was released on August 31 which included the names of those who have been accepted as citizens, those who have been rejected and those whose appeals are pending. It will also allow individuals to check on the statuses of family members.

More than 19 lakh people were excluded from the NRC on August 31 and over the next few months they will have to prove their citizenship at foreigners' tribunals, which are quasi-judicial bodies that will rule on their fates, across the state. Those fortunate enough to survive yet another round of legal scrutiny will be allowed to stay in the country, while those who do not will be shipped off to the country's first full-fledged detention centre in Goalpara district of Assam.

The fate of those who may be rejected by the tribunals has raised concerns, with each of the ten proposed detention centres, including that in Goalpara, able to hold only 3,000 people. Given the huge number of exclusions from the NRC, there are real fears of overcrowding; in fact, over 1,000 people declared as foreigners are still house at prison complexes across the state.

