Andhra sets up panel to see if Amaravati can be a suitable state capital

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 14, 2019, 12:26 pm IST
The committee, which is headed by retired IAS officer G N Rao, has been given six weeks to submit its report.

The committee would suggest a comprehensive strategy for an all-round development of the state. (Photo: File)
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday appointed an expert committee to review developmental plans initiated in Amaravati.

According to a News18 report, the committee would suggest a comprehensive strategy for an all-round development of the state.

This committee comprises architects and city planners including Dr Mahaveer from School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, Dr Anjali Mohan, Urban and Regional Planner, Prof Shivananda Swamy, CEPT, Ahmadabad, Prof KT Ravindran, Delhi School of Architecture and Dr KV Arunachalam, Retd Chief Urban Planner of Chennai.

The team would also include an expert on environmental issues and flood management. The committee, which is headed by retired IAS officer G N Rao, has been given six weeks to submit its report.

After the recent floods around the Krishna River, the state government had announced that Amaravati was not a safe place. There were reports suggesting the state government was mulling plans for creating four regional capitals as the status of Amaravati remained uncertain.

