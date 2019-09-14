Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 | Last Update : 08:23 AM IST

India, All India

Amarinder hails Centre’s move to scrap blacklist

THE ASIAN AGE. | TANVEER THAKUR
Published : Sep 14, 2019, 1:32 am IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2019, 6:42 am IST

The Centre has virtually done away with the list, with only two names of men not connected with Punjab now left on it.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh
 Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has welcomed the Centre’s decision to virtually scrap the blacklist of 314 Sikh foreign nationals who have been barred from travelling to India, which was “totally discriminatory towards the Sikh community, in response to the state government’s persistent demand and efforts”.

The Centre has virtually done away with the list, with only two names of men not connected with Punjab now left on it. The Central government has also discontinued the practice of maintenance of local adverse lists by the respective Indian Missions in various countries.

The chief minister thanked the Central government for finally conceding the state’s demand for more or less revoking the list, thus making Sikh foreign nationals eligible for availing visa services to visit their families in India and reconnect with their roots.

His government, said Captain Amarinder, had worked actively with the Centre for scrapping the list, created by the Central government and its agencies in 2016. Every Sikh had the right to visit Punjab and Darbar Sahib, including those who had gone astray in the surcharged atmosphere of the 80s and 90s, particularly in the wake of the Operation Blue Star and the anti-Sikh riots, said the chief minister.

The chief minister said the Central government’s decision would go a long way in bringing those members of the Sikh community, who had fled the nation as a result of the circumstances that prevailed in the 80s and the 90s, to connect with their families back home.

The creation of the blacklist had been a regressive move, which needed to be corrected in the larger interest of the community, whose contribution to the growth and development of India, and the nations in which they were settled, was exemplary, said Captain Amarinder. By removing all the 312 Indian-origin Sikhs from the list, the central government had accepted his government’s reasoning that cutting off the Sikh foreign nationals from their roots would only lead to their further alienation, which would serve no good for the country, he added.

Tags: amarinder singh, centre

Latest From India

India was more closely allied to the Soviet Union in the Cold War, and particularly in south India names like Stalin, Lenin, Trotsky and even Pravda for women are not unheard of. (Photo: PTI)

'I told my name, people stared': DMK chief Stalin’s name raised eyebrows in Russia

Late in the evening, the state government announced that the provision will be scrapped. (Photo: File)

UP to repeal 4-decade-old law that made treasury pay their income tax

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: File)

Bhupesh Baghel takes dig at Centre on economy

The Indian Air Force has already inducted a batch of Tejas aircraft. (Photo: tejas.gov.in)

Tejas executes perfect arrested landing

MOST POPULAR

1

Realme XT review: 64 Megapixel goodness

2

Human bodies move for more than a year after death: Australian Scientist’s revelation

3

Find out how a giant, angry seal helps Australian cops to bust international drug ring

4

Lost your mobile phone? No worries, govt will help you locate it

5

One computer with Two Screens: How have Laptops changed over time

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham