1 worker dead, 1 injured as Mumbai metro site emergency exit collapses

A metro spokesperson confirmed that the deceased's family will be compensated.

After a part of the emergency exit of Mumbai’s metro line-3 collapse on Friday, a worker died and another was injured while they were working near it. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: After a part of the emergency exit of Mumbai’s metro line-3 collapse on Friday, a worker died and another was injured while they were working near it.

The incident took place on the line between Powai and Aarey at a construction site where the worker died after a large rock fell on him, said Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL). The second worker has sustained minor injuries.

A metro spokesperson confirmed that the deceased's family will be compensated.

The emergency exit had collapsed after the workers were splitting rocks with the help of a machine, and a large piece from the tunnel face fell and trapped the two.

Contractors and general consultants of the MMRC are investigating.