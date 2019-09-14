Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 | Last Update : 10:36 AM IST

India, All India

1 worker dead, 1 injured as Mumbai metro site emergency exit collapses

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 14, 2019, 8:51 am IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2019, 10:22 am IST

A metro spokesperson confirmed that the deceased's family will be compensated.

After a part of the emergency exit of Mumbai’s metro line-3 collapse on Friday, a worker died and another was injured while they were working near it. (Photo: File)
 After a part of the emergency exit of Mumbai’s metro line-3 collapse on Friday, a worker died and another was injured while they were working near it. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: After a part of the emergency exit of Mumbai’s metro line-3 collapse on Friday, a worker died and another was injured while they were working near it.

The incident took place on the line between Powai and Aarey at a construction site where the worker died after a large rock fell on him, said Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL). The second worker has sustained minor injuries.

A metro spokesperson confirmed that the deceased's family will be compensated.

The emergency exit had collapsed after the workers were splitting rocks with the help of a machine, and a large piece from the tunnel face fell and trapped the two.

Contractors and general consultants of the MMRC are investigating.

Tags: mumbai, metro, emergency exit, collapse, dead
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

The video which was recorded by a bystander shows sub inspector Virendra Mishra and head constable Mahendra Prasad beating him up and verbally abusing him. (Photo: ANI)

After video goes viral of beating, 2 UP cops charged with murder

The financial capital of India- Mumbai has observed rainfall in some parts during the last 24 hours. But the intensity of the downpour was not even. (Representational Image)

Mumbai likely to receive more rainfall in next 2-3 days

After a few minutes, Aishwarya was seen walking out of the house hurriedly, wiping tears with the dupatta she was wearing along with a yellow salwar suit. (Photo: ANI)

Tej Yadav’s estranged wife Aishwarya Rai spotted in tears while leaving Rabri’s house

Bukkapuram Nadella Yugandhar, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1962 batch, served in the Prime Minister's Office and the Planning Commission, died at his residence in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, family sources said. (Photo: Twitter)

Retired IAS officer and Microsoft CEO's father B N Yugandhar passes away at 80

MOST POPULAR

1

Six awesome Gmail tips and tricks everyone should know

2

Realme XT review: 64 Megapixel goodness

3

Human bodies move for more than a year after death: Australian Scientist’s revelation

4

Find out how a giant, angry seal helps Australian cops to bust international drug ring

5

Lost your mobile phone? No worries, govt will help you locate it

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham