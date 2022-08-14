Sunday, Aug 14, 2022 | Last Update : 06:42 PM IST

  India   All India  14 Aug 2022  Exploring best for medicos back from Ukraine: MEA
India, All India

Exploring best for medicos back from Ukraine: MEA

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Aug 14, 2022, 12:08 pm IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2022, 12:08 pm IST

Some Ukrainian Universities have started relocating while some have offered online classes

Indian students, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, arrive at the IGI airport, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
 Indian students, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, arrive at the IGI airport, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: External affairs minister (EAM) Dr S. Jaishankar said said India is in touch with the Ukraine government and was exploring the best options for medical students who have returned home due to the Ukraine-Russia war.

“I have spoken to the Ukraine foreign minister. Given their situation, they are offering online courses. We are also trying to see if some other options can open up,” the ministers said in Karnataka. Amid growing demand to accommodate these students in India, there is anger among these students who feel the Centre was not doing enough for them to get their degrees completed.

The Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs, in its 15th report presented to the Lok Sabha on August 3, recommended that all students should be accommodated in Indian medical colleges to complete their training and education.

Even though some Russian medical colleges are offering admissions to Indian students to help them complete their degrees, the Indian government feels accommodating so many students was not a viable solution.

With no sight of an end to the conflict, some Ukrainian universities have started relocating while some have offered online classes, if the students want to continue. With the situation in the region fragile, the Indian government is not in favour of the students returning to a physical mode of classes.

Tags: russian-ukraine war, indian students in ukraine
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

'Overjoyed' by response to Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Modi

luding son of Syed Salahuddin, the chief of banned Hizbul Mujahideen. (Representational image: PTI)

Hizb chief’s son, terror accused Bitta Karate’s spouse among 4 J&K officials sacked

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at a function after paying tributes at Shaheed Smarak, in Patna, Thursday, Aug 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Grand Alliance to have coordination panel to ensure it does not meet NDA's fate

The RSS, the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP, has been criticised by the Congress and other Opposition parties over its stand on the national flag. (Twitter)

RSS changes profile pictures of its social media accounts to national flag

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham