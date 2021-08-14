Saturday, Aug 14, 2021 | Last Update : 01:38 PM IST

India reports 38,667 new coronavirus cases, 478 fresh fatalities

PTI
Published : Aug 14, 2021, 10:55 am IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2021, 10:55 am IST

The ministry said the country has now reported less than 50,000 daily new cases for 48 consecutive days

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a station in Mumbai. (PTI file photo)
 A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a station in Mumbai. (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 38,667 coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of cases to 3,21,56,493, while the death toll rose to 4,30,732 with 478 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Saturday.

The ministry said the country has now reported less than 50,000 daily new cases for 48 consecutive days.

 

The active cases have increased to 3,87,673 (1.21 per cent of the total infections), while the recovery rate was recorded at 97.45 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 2,446 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it showed.

Also, 22,29,798 COVID-19 tests were conducted Friday, taking the cumulative number of tests conducted so far for the detection of coronavirus in the country to 49,17,00,577, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.73 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 19 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 per cent, according to the health ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 3,13,38,088, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 53.61 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Saturday morning.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

The 478 fatalities reported Saturday include 158 from Maharashtra and 114 from Kerala.

Overall, a total of 4,30,732 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,34,730 from Maharashtra, 36,933 from Karnataka, 34,462 from Tamil Nadu, 25,068 from Delhi, 22,782 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,394 from Kerala and 18,276 from West Bengal.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths have occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that thste ate-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

Tags: india covid update, india coronavirus cases, fatality rate, death toll
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

