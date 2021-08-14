August 14 to be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', says PM Modi

The Prime Minister's announcement comes a day before India observes its 75th Independence Day

New Delhi: A day before Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that August 14 will be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' in memory of those who had lost their lives due to "mindless hate and violence".

"Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," the Prime Minister said.

"May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment," PM Modi said in a subsequent tweet.