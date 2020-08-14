Need clearly-defined, inclusive access strategy now: Rahul to government on COVID vaccine

Rahul said that the Centre will need vaccine access strategy that is inclusive, ensuring availability, affordability and fair distribution

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that India will be one of the nations to produce a vaccine for coronavirus and the process will require a "clearly-defined" strategy. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that India will be one of the nations to produce a vaccine for coronavirus and the process will require a "clearly-defined" strategy.

He further said that the Centre will need a vaccine access strategy that is inclusive and equitable, ensuring availability, affordability and fair distribution.

"India will be one of the COVID-19 vaccine-producing nations. It needs a clearly-defined, inclusive & equitable vaccine access strategy ensuring availability, affordability & fair distribution. GOI must do it now," he tweeted.

The statement from the Congress leader came a day after he tweeted a graph showing country's upward-moving COVID-19 curve describing it as "frightening not flattening".