Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019 | Last Update : 02:25 PM IST

India, All India

Sonbhadra: Priyanka Gandhi's aide booked for assaulting, threatening journalist

PTI
Published : Aug 14, 2019, 12:57 pm IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2019, 12:57 pm IST

Ghorawal police station in-charge CP Pandey confirmed an FIR has been filed based on the journalist's complaint.

The aide is heard accusing the reporter of being pro-BJP and asking questions at the behest of the saffron party in return for money. (Photo: PTI)
 The aide is heard accusing the reporter of being pro-BJP and asking questions at the behest of the saffron party in return for money. (Photo: PTI)

Sonbhadra: A journalist has filed a police complaint here against an aide of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alleging he assaulted and threatened him during the Congress general secretary's visit to Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh.

Nitish Kumar Pandey, a resident of Varanasi, said in his written complaint that Gandhi's personal secretary, Sandeep Singh, also touched his camera when he was covering her visit to Umbha village on Tuesday for a regional TV channel.

Ghorawal police station in-charge CP Pandey confirmed an FIR has been filed based on the journalist's complaint.

A video of Gandhi's aide misbehaving with a journalist during her visit had gone viral on social media. It showed a reporter asking a question to Gandhi on scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution when he was pushed back and an argument started.

The aide is heard accusing the reporter of being pro-BJP and asking questions at the behest of the saffron party in return for money.

 Tagging the video, the media advisor to the UP chief minister asked the Congress leader to stop doing "theatrics". In a tweet, Mirtunjay Kumar said, "Priyanka Gandhiji please stop the theatrics of wiping the tears of the poor". He wondered where were those who claimed to side with press freedom when Gandhi's secretary misbehaved with a journalist and she did not say anything to him. "The UP government is committed to ensuring security of journalist," Kumar said. Gandhi was visiting Umbha to meet the families of 10 tribals shot dead in a land dispute last month.

Tags: priyanka gandhi vadra, assaulted
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

‘Hard data every single day is driving home the gravity of the economic crisis which engulfs all sectors. The writing is on the wall and those responsible for managing the economy are missing or distracting from the real issue,’ he further tweeted. (Photo: PTI | File)

Sitaram Yechury's ‘fun and frolic in Corbett’ jibe after PM's appearance on TV show

Mayawati further demanded reconstruction of the temple jointly by both the governments using money from their own coffers. (Photo: ANI)

Mayawati condemns demolition of Delhi's Sant Ravidas Temple

The barrage is receiving 4.5 lakh cusecs from the Pulichintala project and 70 gates of the barrage have been lifted for six feet height to release 4.5 lakh cusecs of water into the sea. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra Pradesh: 70 crest gates of Prakasam barrage lifted

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot to investigate and an FIR has also been registered. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra Pradesh: 3 children die due to electrocution in Prakasam

MOST POPULAR

1

Upcoming Samsung foldable smartphone is the one we actually want

2

Video: Nora Fatehi being silly while getting her hair & makeup done is totally adorbs

3

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 launch details leak

4

Vir Chakra for Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthanam

5

OnePlus fans! There’s a new flagship TV in the town

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham