No conditions for my J&K visit, please; when can I come? Rahul to Guv

Earlier, Malik had lashed out at Gandhi for putting 'pre-conditions' for a visit to Kashmir Valley.

Gandhi has put forth many conditions for the visit, including meeting mainstream leaders under detention, the governor said in a statement. (Photo: File)
 Gandhi has put forth many conditions for the visit, including meeting mainstream leaders under detention, the governor said in a statement.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, repeated his demand to visit Jammu and Kashmir and asked Governor Satya Pal Malik when he could come.

He said he had accepted Malik's invitation to visit Jammu and Kashmir and meet people without any conditions and termed the governor's reply "feeble".

"Dear Maalik (sic) ji, I saw your feeble reply to my tweet. I accept your invitation to visit Jammu & Kashmir and meet the people, with no conditions attached. When can I come?" he tweeted.

On Tuesday, Malik had lashed out at Gandhi for putting "pre-conditions" for a visit to Kashmir Valley and alleged he was trying to "create unrest" by seeking to bring a delegation of opposition leaders.

Following remarks by Gandhi that there have been reports of violence in Kashmir, Malik had said on Monday he will send him an aircraft to visit the Valley and observe the ground situation.

Gandhi has put forth many conditions for the visit, including meeting mainstream leaders under detention, the governor said in a statement.

Hitting back at the governor for "taking a U-turn" on his offer, the Congress said he should stand by his word.

