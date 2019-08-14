Lie low: ISI tells terrorists in Valley

The terrorists have been asked to focus on inciting people against the Army and also to attempt snatching of weapons from patrolling security forces.

New Delhi: In view of the huge deployment of security forces, terrorists in the valley have been asked by the Pakistani ISI to lie low for a while, according to fresh intelligence inputs.

“Terrorists have been asked not to conduct any activity which can attract attention towards them. They have been asked to indirectly try to incite violence in the Valley,” said a senior officials.

According to reports, terrorists have been told to avoid using any communications mode till landline and mobile services are fully restored in the valley.

“The terrorists have been asked not to try to communicate as they can get caught. They have been asked to lie low for some time,” said sources.

The security clampdown was imposed on Jammu and Kashmir after the Union government revoked the special status of the state under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 and said the state would be bifurcated into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The new intelligence reports are surprising as there was anticipation that the terrorists will try to increase their activity and try to carry out hits against security forces in the Valley after article 370 was revoked.

According to news reports, Centre had rushed additional 25,000 troops of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) before removing article 370. There are currently 200 terrorists operating in the valley, most of them concentrated in South Kashmir.

This is down from around 350 militants which usually operate at anytime in the Kashmir Valley. This year there has been less number of infiltration by terrorists in Valley against last year. Also the local recruitment was also low till last month.