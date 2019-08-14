Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019 | Last Update : 02:25 PM IST

India, All India

India, China must respect each other's core concerns: Jaishankar

PTI
Published : Aug 14, 2019, 12:53 pm IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2019, 12:53 pm IST

Jaishankar held extensive and in-depth talks with his counterpart Wang Yi on the entire gamut of the India-China ties.

This was his first visit to China after taking over the position of the External Affairs Minister. (Photo: PTI)
 This was his first visit to China after taking over the position of the External Affairs Minister. (Photo: PTI)

Beijing: India and China should find stronger convergences, respect each other's core concerns and manage differences, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said as he underlined that the relationship between the two Asian giants has become "so big" that it has acquired a "global dimension".

Jaishankar, who concluded his three-day visit to Beijing on Monday, held extensive and in-depth talks with his counterpart Wang Yi on the entire gamut of the India-China ties.

During his visit, he also met Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, a close confidant of President Xi Jinping.

As the two largest developing countries and emerging economies, cooperation between India and China is of great importance to the world, Jaishankar told state-run Xinhua news agency here in an interview on Sunday.

"Our relationship is so big that it is no longer a bilateral relationship. It has global dimensions," the report quoted Jaishankar as saying.

Describing the world as "more multi-polar" with changing global order, he said India and China need to enhance communication and coordination to contribute to world peace, stability and development.

The two countries should find stronger areas of convergence, respect each other's core concerns, find ways of managing differences and keep a strategic view of the direction of bilateral ties, he said.

The minister said the two neighbours have a long history that goes back to thousands of years and the two countries' civilisations are among the oldest that represent two pillars of the civilisation of the East.

India and China have agreed to establish a high-level people-to-people exchanges mechanism in April last year and the first meeting was held in New Delhi in December.

Describing the move as "taking the bilateral relationship from the narrow diplomatic field to a larger societal interaction", Jaishankar said the more people of the two nations interact face-to-face, the more their sense of relating to each other will grow."

It's important for our relationship to build popular support. Our people must feel good about each other," he said.

Jaishankar had also co-chaired the 2nd meeting of the China-India high-level people-to-people exchanges mechanism with Wang Yi, agreeing to further promote friendship between the two people.

This was his first visit to China after taking over the position of the External Affairs Minister.

He had earlier served as India's envoy to China from 2009 to 2013, the longest tenure by an Indian diplomat to Beijing.

His visit was finalised much before India's move to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to J&K.

Jaishankar also discussed arrangements for President Jinping's visit to India later this year for a second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his meeting with Wang Yi, Jaishankar said India's decisions on Jammu and Kashmir are country's "internal" matter and have no implication for either the external boundaries of India or the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

The remarks came in response to Wang, who brought up developments pertaining to legislation passed recently by the Indian Parliament on J&K, saying China is "very closely" following the Indo-Pak tensions over Kashmir and its "ramifications" while asking New Delhi to play a "constructive role" for regional peace and stability.

According to an official release from the external affairs ministry, during the bilateral meeting, Jaishankar conveyed that this was an "internal" matter for India and the issue related to changes in a temporary provision of the Constitution of India and was the sole prerogative of the country.

Asserting that the legislative measures were aimed at promoting better governance and socio-economic development, Jaishankar also said there was no implication for either the external boundaries of India or the LAC with China.

"India was not raising any additional territorial claims. The Chinese concerns in this regard were therefore misplaced. The minister also conveyed that so far as the India-China boundary question was concerned the two sides had agreed to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement of the Boundary Question on the basis of the 2005 Political Parameters and Guiding Principles," the release said.

Jaishankar also told Wang that it was important to ensure that bilateral differences should not become disputes and emphasised that the future of the ties will depend on the mutual sensitivity to each other's "core concerns".

China on August 6 had objected to the formation of Ladakh as Union Territory by India, saying it undermined its territorial sovereignty, evoking a sharp reaction from New Delhi, which asked Beijing to refrain from commenting on its "internal affairs".

Ahead of Jaishankar's visit, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi air-dashed to Beijing and held talks with Wang, seeking China's support for Islamabad's efforts to take India's decision to revoke special status to Kashmir to the UN Security Council.

Tags: s jaishankar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

‘Hard data every single day is driving home the gravity of the economic crisis which engulfs all sectors. The writing is on the wall and those responsible for managing the economy are missing or distracting from the real issue,’ he further tweeted. (Photo: PTI | File)

Sitaram Yechury's ‘fun and frolic in Corbett’ jibe after PM's appearance on TV show

Mayawati further demanded reconstruction of the temple jointly by both the governments using money from their own coffers. (Photo: ANI)

Mayawati condemns demolition of Delhi's Sant Ravidas Temple

The barrage is receiving 4.5 lakh cusecs from the Pulichintala project and 70 gates of the barrage have been lifted for six feet height to release 4.5 lakh cusecs of water into the sea. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra Pradesh: 70 crest gates of Prakasam barrage lifted

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot to investigate and an FIR has also been registered. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra Pradesh: 3 children die due to electrocution in Prakasam

MOST POPULAR

1

Upcoming Samsung foldable smartphone is the one we actually want

2

Video: Nora Fatehi being silly while getting her hair & makeup done is totally adorbs

3

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 launch details leak

4

Vir Chakra for Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthanam

5

OnePlus fans! There’s a new flagship TV in the town

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham