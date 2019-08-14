Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019 | Last Update : 02:16 AM IST

India, All India

Forces cautious ahead of Pakistan’s I-Day

THE ASIAN AGE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published : Aug 14, 2019, 1:43 am IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2019, 1:43 am IST

As terror fear looms large, forces to ensure no Pak flag is seen in Valley.

Security personnel patrol in Jammu on Tuesday ahead of the 73rd Independence Day. (Photo: PTI)
 Security personnel patrol in Jammu on Tuesday ahead of the 73rd Independence Day. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Waving of Pakistani flags or erecting dozens of them on rooftops, electricity poles or towers beginning from Srinagar and extending into downtown and to South Kashmir and few areas in North Kashmir was a common sight across the Valley over the last many decades.

Till 2018, this was in vogue not only inside the dingy streets of Valley, but one could also spot Pakistani flags in the main thoroughfares of Srinagar city. Back in July 2016, when Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was neutralised, Pakistani flags were reportedly seen at multiple places. But now, in a drastically changed scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, before the security agencies deal with the security scenario on India’s Independence Day on August 15 — for which massive preparations are underway, it first has to deal with August 14, Pakistan Independence Day, and the problems that come with it in the Valley.

As fears of a major terror strike looms large amid apprehensions of stone pelting incidents, the forces are gearing up to ensure not a single Pakistani flag is seen anywhere even as credible inputs trickling in suggest that trouble mongers, especially in downtown and South Kashmir, will do everything possible to make a Pakistani flag “seen” to the forces.

Highly placed sources in the security establishment told The Asian Age they have planned stringent restrictions for both August 14 and 15, they are determined to ensure not a single Pakistani flag is seen anywhere. “All relaxations that were given till today will no longer be given tomorrow and day after,” they said.

Each year on August 14, a section of Kashmiris organised referendum marches and offer special prayers for the stability of Pakistan while separatist leaders of both hardlline and moderate factions of the Hurriyat Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Yasin Malik issue “protest calendars”. They exhort people to observe August 15, India’s Independence Day as a “Black Day”.

“August 14 and 15 have always been important and we are taking all precautions,'” J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said. Already, the J&K police has taken into confidence committees of mosques and warned them against any kind of mischief.

Sources said that this time around, New Delhi is keen that there is no trouble, whatsoever on the ground especially on August 14 and 15.

Tags: pakistani flags, hizbul mujahideen, stone pelting

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

SC rejects plea to re-verify, reopen Assam NRC data

Sushma Swaraj (Photo:AFP)

Sushma transformed MEA, says PM Modi

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo: PTI)

CBI not up to standards of judicial scrutiny: CJI

The red alert has been sounded in Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Idukki on Tuesday and in northern districts of Malappuram and Kozhikode on Wednesday, IMD sources said adding over 20 cms of rains are expected in these districts. (Photo: PTI)

Red alert in 3 Kerala districts, flood toll 88

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Kerala vendor donates shop full of new clothes for flood relief

2

Latest iPhone 11 Pro renders will blow your mind

3

Jewellery shops selling tricolour, 'abrogation of Art 370' themed Rakhis in Surat

4

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is going to destroy the competition

5

Nina Vargas has a plan to help Bollywood celebrities achieve success through brands

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham